Manhunt for KZN cash van robbery, murder accused who skipped bail

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana is on the run after being granted bail.
Supplied by SAPS
  • Police are on the hunt for a man accused in connection with a 2020 cash van heist in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The man never returned to court after his release on bail, according to police.
  • He is also charged with murder after a security guard was killed during the heist.

A hunt is under way for a man charged in connection with a 2020 cash van heist in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, in which a security guard was shot dead.

It is alleged that Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana, who is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, never returned to court after his release on bail. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, 21-year-old Magwanyana went on the run in May after changing his legal representation.

The case had been moved to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Giving details of the allegations, Mhlongo said G4S security guards were delivering cash in an armoured vehicle to a service station in Kranskop on 14 February 2020. When one of the guards got out of the vehicle, gunmen accosted him, demanded cash and shot him.

"[The gunmen] fled the scene in their getaway vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, which was later recovered after a shootout with police," Mhlongo added.

A warrant for Magwanyana's arrest has been issued.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts can contact Captain Phumelela Makhanya on 071 481 3335.



