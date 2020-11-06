1h ago

add bookmark

Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Eldorado Park

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police officer was shot dead in Eldorado Park on Thursday.
A police officer was shot dead in Eldorado Park on Thursday.
iStock

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a Crime Intelligence officer in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. 

The warrant officer was shot dead by an unknown hoodie-clad suspect in Heikel Road in Eldorado Park Extension 1 at around 20:00 on Thursday night, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

"A 72-hour activation plan has been implemented to ensure that all role players are attending to the investigation of this police murder.

"No arrests have been made yet and we are appealing to anyone with information to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the My SAPS app," Muridili said. 

More to follow. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Hawks looking for two men who allegedly killed Eastern Cape cop
Cop killed in alleged hijacking incident in Mpumalanga
Pretoria cop killed after suspect allegedly grabs firearm and shoots him during arrest
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
29% - 3164 votes
Joe Biden
49% - 5345 votes
I don't care
22% - 2449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

5h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.70
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.63
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.59
(-0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.11)
Gold
1945.60
(+0.04)
Silver
25.27
(+0.70)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.65)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2381.01
(+1.54)
All Share
55341.96
(+0.21)
Top 40
50923.53
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10107.34
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
78693.61
(+0.57)
Resource 10
50679.34
(-0.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct 2020

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo