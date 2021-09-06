22m ago

Manhunt launched after Gqeberha 'hijackers' crash vehicle into police van, threaten cops at gunpoint

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Gqeberha police are searching for six alleged hijackers.
  • They allegedly hijacked a vehicle, with the female driver still inside.
  • The vehicle allegedly crashed into a police van while the perpetrators were fleeing.

Police have launched a manhunt for six people who allegedly hijacked a vehicle and crashed it into a police van in Gqeberha over the weekend.

The alleged hijackers targeted a female driver in KwaDwesi on Saturday night, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that at about 19:00 the complainant was seated in her white Suzuki Ertiga in Mbovane Street in KwaDwesi when she noticed the suspects approaching her. [They] pointed... a firearm [at her] and ordered her to open the car. When she refused, one of them smashed the window and opened the door," said Naidu.

They drove off in the vehicle, with the woman still inside.

"When they were in Windvogel, she managed to jump out and, with the assistance of a bystander, reported the matter to the police," said Naidu.

WATCH | Three suspected hijackers arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

Two hours later, police saw the hijacked vehicle and gave chase.

"At about 21:10, Anti-Gang Unit members spotted the vehicle in Old Uitenhage Road. They requested backup while chasing after the vehicle. The suspects did not want to stop, and in Johnson Road, they tried pushing off the KwaZakhele police vehicle by bumping into it," said Naidu.

The police responded by firing shots at the fleeing vehicle.

"The vehicle suddenly stopped and about six suspects alighted and pointed firearms at police. They ran off in different directions with police on their heels. The suspects disappeared between the houses," said Naidu.

Three cellphones and a toy gun were found in the vehicle.

"Cases of vehicle hijacking, attempted murder (on the police officials), the pointing of a firearm and reckless and negligent driving are under investigation," said Naidu.

Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhacrimepolice
