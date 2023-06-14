Manhunt launched after two 'dangerous' prisoners escape from North West police cells

North West police have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from custody at the Stilfontein police holding cells this week.

Mandla Mongwe, 30, and Nemagovhani Thendo, 36, were in custody for aggravated robbery and burglary.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the two escaped through the roof after cutting burglar doors.

Mokgwabone said they escaped between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"The circumstances surrounding the escape are still under investigation. Members of the community are requested not to attempt to arrest the escapees as they are considered to be dangerous, but to call the nearest police station."

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Captain Johannes Botes, at 082 416 0961 or call the SA Police Service Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated through MySAPS app.