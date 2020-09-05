Manhunt launched as 3 inmates escape Leeuwkop prison

The Department of Correctional Services has launched an investigation into how three inmates were able to escape the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg.

The three escapees are still at large.

The inmates escaped in the early hours of Friday, said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Saturday.

"An investigation is being conducted, and the circumstances relating to the escape will be known once the investigation has been concluded," he said.

According to Nxumalo, the inmates cut through the bars in their cells before cutting the facility's fence and making their escape.

"The investigation will tell us what objects were used to cut the bars and how they were obtained," he said.

In the meantime, the department and local police have launched a manhunt for the escapees. They have been identified as Ashiphe Mfusi Zinyateli, Reuben Khemi and Tshepo Mogawane.

The inmates were convicted of crimes such as theft, robbery and pointing of a firearm, according to IOL.

“The department is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to their re-arrest,” said Nxumalo.

