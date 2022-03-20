1h ago

Manhunt launched following alleged rape of 2 women during robbery of church in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
  • Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt in connection with the robbery of a church on Friday.
  • The armed suspects took goods and allegedly raped two women during the incident.
  • Members of the public with any information are encouraged to contact Crime Stop.

A manhunt has been launched for suspects after two women were allegedly raped during the robbery of a Mpumalanga church on Friday.

"Police at Mhala have since launched a manhunt for the three suspects who reportedly robbed the church of musical instruments as well as the pastor's car after [allegedly] raping the women at a church in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said in a statement on Sunday.

It is alleged that on 18 March at approximately 23:00, two women, who were in a room at the church, heard a gunshot outside.

A knock on the door followed this.

It is said three male suspects, armed with a pistol, forced the door open.

"They then held the ladies at gunpoint whilst trying to find out where the pastor was. The suspects then demanded cash and allegedly raped the ladies," Mohlala added.

READ | GBV brigades of women battle South Africa's 'second pandemic' of rape, abuse

According to Mpumalanga police, the suspects also took the church's musical instruments valued at R28 000, using a silver grey KIA Picanto belonging to the pastor.

The suspects fled the scene with the stolen goods.

Mpumalanga police encourage any member of the public with information to contact Crime Stop.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

"It is quite disturbing to learn that suspects are now targeting places of worship. We, therefore, urge our communities to be vigilant and refuse to buy stolen goods.

"They should rather report these criminals immediately so that they are arrested," Manamela said.

