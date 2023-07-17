37m ago

Manhunt launched for 12 men who posed as police officers in attempt to gain access to SAPS building

Alex Mitchley
Twelve armed men attempted to gain access to a SAPS building in Pretoria.
Twelve armed men attempted to gain access to a SAPS building in Pretoria.
Fani Mahuntsi
  • Twelve armed men attempted to gain access into a SAPS building in Pretoria.
  • The plan was foiled by a police officer who responded to the incident.
  • The officer was shot and wounded during a shootout.

Police have launched a manhunt for 12 armed men who shot a police officer when they attempted to gain access to a South African Police Service (SAPS) building on Sunday evening.

The group had posed as police officers.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the men overpowered security guards at the SAPS building in Pretoria before attempting to enter the building.

"The SAPS is not at liberty to discuss what is stored or kept at the building, for security reasons," Mathe said.

"During patrolling, an on-duty police officer responded to the incident, and a shootout ensued.

"The armed men fled the scene with the member's service pistol, car keys, a petrol card and R145 in cash."

The police officer was wounded, and rushed to hospital.

Mathe said the motive behind the attempt to access the building was currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, a case of business robbery, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and impersonating a police officer had been opened.

"A manhunt is underway to apprehend those behind this incident."

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the vigilance of the police officer, who, he said, foiled the attempt to gain access to the building.

Masemola visited the officer in hospital on Monday.

The police cautioned members of the public from circulating false and misleading reports about the incident.

"No police uniforms were stolen during the incident," Mathe said.

She added that R25 million had been set aside this financial year for security upgrades at all SAPS buildings.


