Manhunt launched for 'dangerous' prisoners who escaped while in transit in Mpumalanga

Police are looking for two "dangerous" prisoners who escaped while in transit near Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

The escapees face charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police have urged members of the public - including family members of the suspects - to assist with information that may lead to their rearrest.

A "vigorous" manhunt has been launched by police in Mpumalanga following the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners on Tuesday.

The men - Sabelo Nkosi, 24, and Njabulo Nsibande 27 - have been described as dangerous.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the two escaped near the Ermelo Correctional Centre in the Gert Sibande district.

"They were being transported from the Breyten Magistrate's Court to the correctional facility. Nkosi and Nsibande were initially arrested after they reportedly committed various offences in December 2016. These offences include murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and were both on trial for the said charges. The escapees appeared before the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Breyten on Monday."

Hlathi said police urged members of the public - including the families of the suspects - to assist with information that may lead to their rearrest.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts has been urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mmabatho Mafate of the Ermelo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on 072 610 5768, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS app that can be downloaded to any smartphone.

Hlathi said all information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

An internal investigation that will look into how the two men escaped was underway, Hlathi added.

