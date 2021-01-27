1h ago

add bookmark

Manhunt launched for 'dangerous' prisoners who escaped while in transit in Mpumalanga

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are hunting prison escapees.
Police are hunting prison escapees.
Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images
  • Police are looking for two "dangerous" prisoners who escaped while in transit near Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
  • The escapees face charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
  • Police have urged members of the public - including family members of the suspects - to assist with information that may lead to their rearrest.

A "vigorous" manhunt has been launched by police in Mpumalanga following the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners on Tuesday.

The men - Sabelo Nkosi, 24, and Njabulo Nsibande 27 - have been described as dangerous.

READ | Cops launch manhunt after 2 inmates escape from Tshwane prison

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the two escaped near the Ermelo Correctional Centre in the Gert Sibande district.

"They were being transported from the Breyten Magistrate's Court to the correctional facility. Nkosi and Nsibande were initially arrested after they reportedly committed various offences in December 2016. These offences include murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and were both on trial for the said charges. The escapees appeared before the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Breyten on Monday."

Hlathi said police urged members of the public - including the families of the suspects - to assist with information that may lead to their rearrest.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts has been urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mmabatho Mafate of the Ermelo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on 072 610 5768, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS app that can be downloaded to any smartphone.

Hlathi said all information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

An internal investigation that will look into how the two men escaped was underway, Hlathi added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2160 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1030 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.71
(-0.21)
ZAR/EUR
18.34
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.18)
Gold
1849.22
(-0.08)
Silver
25.41
(+0.01)
Platinum
1092.99
(-0.33)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2321.50
(+0.48)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo