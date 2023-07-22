Manhunt launched for gang who shot and killed police officer during armed robbery in Gauteng

Another South African police officer has been shot dead.

Constable Siyabonga Thango was shot by a group of armed robbers in Vosloorus on the East Rand on Friday.

Earlier this week, Warrant Officer Gaonathebe Diphephenyane, who went missing on Monday, was found dead near Ventersdorp in the North West.

A manhunt is underway for a group of armed robbers who shot and killed a police officer who was responding to a robbery in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on Friday.

Constable Siyabonga Thango was part of a group of crime prevention officers who responded to robberies in progress at several stores in the area.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said when the officers arrived at the scene, a shoot-out took place between police and the suspects.

"The member was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed," said Mathe.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has ordered the immediate mobilisation of resources to help apprehend the gang that killed Constable Thango.

A business robbery and murder have been registered and are under investigation.

According to police, Thango had five years of service.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that Warrant Officer Gaonathebe Diphephenyane, 35, who went missing on Monday, was found dead near Ventersdorp in North West province.

Warrant Officer Diphephenyane had 14 years of service with the police and was responsible for crime scene management.

"He was on official duty and had travelled to Rustenburg to testify in court but never made it. [The] state vehicle that he was travelling in has not been found, and police are still searching for it," Mathe said.



The last location of the state vehicle he was travelling in was near Katlehong, south-east of Johannesburg.

According to SAPS, at least R25 million has been set aside to ensure the safety and security of police officers on and off duty.

Masemola has ordered the mobilisation of all resources and key units to trace the suspects behind cop murders.

The killing of SAPS members remains a grave concern for the management of the SAPS. In the past financial year, 27 police officers have been killed on duty.

According to Mathe, 92 police officers were killed in the past financial year. She said 27 were killed on duty, while 65 were off duty.

"We are calling on communities to work closely with the police and share information on wanted suspects and stop the killing of police officers," she said.

"Report illegal firearms and suspicious activities so we can end these police killings.

"Police officers are [also] mother and fathers and their deaths [often] leave families suffering as they are breadwinners," said Mathe.



