Manhunt launched for gunmen who killed 5 people in KZN's Mariannhill

Complied by Maxine Becket
Five people were killed in Durban on Monday afternoon.
Five people were killed when at least three gunmen stormed two vehicle workshops in Mariannhill, on the outskirts of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

According to police, the men shot the owner and two others at one of the workshops. The owner and one person died on the scene while the third person was rushed to hospital.

The gunmen proceeded to the second workshop, where they shot and killed its owner and two others.

"Although the motive of the killings is yet to be established, nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting," police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement.

Three of the victims are in their 50s, and the other two are reported to be in their late 30s.

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Mariannhill in July last year when a group of men stormed a tuckshop and opened fire at patrons.

Six men, aged between 30 and 65, died on the scene.

The seventh person, who was rushed to hospital, died days later. 

The owner of the shop and his two sons were among those killed.

It was believed that a traditional healer might have been the target of the shooting, News24 reported.

