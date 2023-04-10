Manhunt launched for man who allegedly bludgeoned ex-girlfriend to death in Limpopo village

Police are on the hunt for a 34-year-old man who allegedly used a stone to bludgeon his ex-girlfriend to death in Dzingidzingi village, Giyani, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said 23-year-old Nokuthula Sithole and her friend were on their way home from a local tavern when they met her ex-boyfriend.

"It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone. Her friend screamed for help and ran to close by households. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect was nowhere to be found," he said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Sithole later died in hospital.

"The police were informed, a case of murder was opened, and a manhunt was immediately activated," Ledwaba added.

Police urged the man to avail himself at the nearest police station.

Anyone who has further information that could lead to the man's arrest should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Adam Hobyani, on 082 414 6709, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station.



