Manhunt launched for two people after shop assistant shot, killed near George

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for two people who killed a shop assistant during a business robbery near George.

On Friday night, two people entered a spaza shop in Touwsranten, Wilderness, near George. Both wore facial masks.

"According to information gathered at the crime scene, the suspects opened fire without any warning. One of the bullets hit the 23-year-old shop assistant in the chest," police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

The shop assistant Misheck Jemitalla died.

The two shooters then robbed two customers of their cellphones and took a substantial amount of money from the cash register, before fleeing on foot toward dense bushes.

"Forensic experts combed the scene for evidence and clues that can assist to bring the assailants to book. We also confiscated three 9mm spent cartridges on scene," Pojie said.

The attackers were described as in their late 20s, of slender build and approximately 1.75m tall.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the investigating officer Sergeant John Boezak on 044 803 4764/14 or 072 942 0042 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



