Manhunt on for 15 suspects after Benoni mall robbery

Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng police are looking for 15 suspects after a robbery at the Lakeside Mall in Benoni on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, no arrests have been made after the suspects stormed a shop and stole clothes before making their getaway.

An employee is receiving medical care after a bullet glazed her during the incident, Masondo told News24.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder. 

The robbery was captured in a short video that made the rounds online.

It shows several suspects exiting the mall while two armed men approach its entrance.

More accomplices are seen attempting to make off with a bag of stolen goods, which they eventually left behind.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the robbery to call their nearest police station, Masondo said. 



