Manhunt on for Eastern Cape gardener who allegedly killed his 82-year-old employer

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a 27-year-old suspect after the murder of an 82-year-old woman.



The woman was found dead in her Berea home in East London on Sunday morning, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

The suspect worked for the victim as a gardener, he added.

"It is alleged that the 27-year-old suspect allegedly entered the residence pretending to have forgotten his tools at the residence where he is employed as the gardener."

The woman went outside with the suspect. When she failed to return, her husband became alarmed.

"The deceased went outside with the suspect to let him take his tools. The husband, 89, noticed that his wife had been out for a very long time, and he decided to press the panic button. The security company arrived and discovered the body of the deceased at the back [of the property]," said Kinana.

According to Netwerk24, security personnel found the woman in the garage with an injury to her head.