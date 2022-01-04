Manhunt on for group who allegedly kidnapped, attempted to rape 3 sisters in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are searching for five men who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape three sisters at gunpoint on New Year's Eve.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the sisters were on their way, on foot, to a party in Cunningmore, Bushbuckridge, when a Toyota Hilux bakkie with no number plates stopped next to them on the side of the road.

"These armed men then pointed firearms at the three ladies and ordered them to get inside the bakkie, which had no registration number plates. They then drove to nearby bushes between Cunningmore A and Cunningmore B," Mohlala added.

The men are alleged to have instructed the women to take off their clothes and hand over all their possessions.

"The suspects reportedly robbed them of two cellphones as well as one pair of sneakers and a Capitec bank card. The suspects also demanded a pin code for the bank card and thereafter tried to rape the girls. The men then fled the scene, leaving behind the three ladies."

Mohlala said while the women were in the car, they heard the driver tell the occupants not to rape them.

"The incident was reported to the police in Calcutta where a case of armed robbery and kidnapping was opened, hence the manhunt."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sergeant Galton Mnisi on 071 219 2641 or the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.