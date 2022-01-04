1h ago

add bookmark

Manhunt on for group who allegedly kidnapped, attempted to rape 3 sisters in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are searching for five men who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape three sisters. (Getty Images)
Police are searching for five men who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape three sisters. (Getty Images)

Mpumalanga police are searching for five men who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape three sisters at gunpoint on New Year's Eve. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the sisters were on their way, on foot, to a party in Cunningmore, Bushbuckridge, when a Toyota Hilux bakkie with no number plates stopped next to them on the side of the road.

"These armed men then pointed firearms at the three ladies and ordered them to get inside the bakkie, which had no registration number plates. They then drove to nearby bushes between Cunningmore A and Cunningmore B," Mohlala added. 

The men are alleged to have instructed the women to take off their clothes and hand over all their possessions. 

READ | North West man in court for allegedly pouring petrol on estranged wife before raping her

"The suspects reportedly robbed them of two cellphones as well as one pair of sneakers and a Capitec bank card. The suspects also demanded a pin code for the bank card and thereafter tried to rape the girls. The men then fled the scene, leaving behind the three ladies." 

Mohlala said while the women were in the car, they heard the driver tell the occupants not to rape them. 

"The incident was reported to the police in Calcutta where a case of armed robbery and kidnapping was opened, hence the manhunt." 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sergeant Galton Mnisi on 071 219 2641 or the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacrime
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.64
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,814.79
+0.7%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Palladium
1,870.17
+2.5%
Platinum
977.00
+1.9%
Brent Crude
78.98
+1.5%
Top 40
68,399
+2.1%
All Share
75,052
+1.8%
Resource 10
72,392
+2.6%
Industrial 25
97,184
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,161
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo