Manhunt on for shooters who killed 2, injured 9 at lodge in Soshanguve

Alex Mitchley
  • An investigation has been launched after two people were killed and nine others injured during a shooting at a small lodge in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Sunday evening.
  • According to the police, six suspects armed with pistols and rifles stormed the venue and randomly opened fire.
  • The motive behind the shooting has not yet been established. 

The police have launched an investigation after six suspects stormed a bed and breakfast in Soshanguve, where a gathering was being held, and opened fire, killing two people and injuring nine others.

According to the police, the suspects were armed with rifles and pistols when they stormed the small lodge in Soshanguve, Block V, Pretoria, on Sunday evening.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avanza and White Mercedes Benz, police spokesperson Captain Stephen Maluleka said in a statement.

The shooting reportedly took place at around 21:30.

Maluleka added a social club had held a gathering at the time of the shooting.

"No one has been arrested and the motive for the brutal killing and the shooting remains unclear, " he said.

