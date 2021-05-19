58m ago

Manhunt under way for Gauteng teacher who allegedly raped pupil, 16

Marvin Charles
(Photo via Getty Images)
  • A 38-year-old teacher has been accused of raping a 16-year old girl in Midrand.
  • The police said the suspect had not yet been arrested.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made an urgent plea to law enforcement agencies to ramp up efforts to find the suspect.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a teacher who allegedly raped a pupil in Midrand on Friday.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a case of rape was opened against the 38-year-old at Ivory Park police station. 

"The teacher is alleged to have raped the 16-year-old girl on school premises on Friday, 14 May 2021. It is reported that since the alleged rape, the suspect hasn't reported for duty.

"Police are searching for the suspect, and we are appealing to anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made an urgent plea to law enforcement agencies to ramp up their efforts to find the suspect.  

"I call on the police to use all resources at their disposal to hunt the educator who is on the run after allegedly raping a learner." 

The Gauteng Department of Education became aware of the alleged rape of the Grade 10 pupil when the case was reported to its district office last week. 

"We have availed our Psycho-Social Unit to provide psycho-social support to the affected learner and those close to her," Lesufi said.

The department said it had started disciplinary processes against the alleged perpetrator.

"We will immediately report him to all regulatory bodies and add the charge of absconding as well, and, as a precaution, he will not be reporting at school but at the district office until further notice," Lesufi added.

