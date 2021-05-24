Manhunt under way for Pretoria cop killers

A search is under way for two suspects who shot and killed a police officer and let another wounded on the N4 Highway in Pretoria.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has called for the speedy arrest of the culprits .

Gauteng Police have mobilised a 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects.

A manhunt is under way in Pretoria for two suspects who shot and killed a police officer and left another wounded during a routine stop-and-search operation in the Boschkop area of Gauteng.

The two constables from the Boschkop Police station were doing patrols around 01:00 on Monday, when they spotted a white car without registration plates travelling on the N4 Highway near the Solomon Mahlangu on-ramp.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the officers ordered the driver of the car to stop.

"The members ordered the VW Polo driver to stop and approached the vehicle on foot. Two male suspects emerged from the VW Polo and a scuffle ensued, between the suspects and the two constables."

Naidoo said both constables were subsequently shot, and their firearms were taken.

"One constable died at the scene while the second member was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg."

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole, has called for swift action while the Gauteng Police Commissioner mobilised the police's 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects.

"We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the police. Information may be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 1011," said Naidoo.

Just two weeks ago national Police Minister Bheki Cele said 24 police officers had been killed.

"Eleven of them were killed on duty while preventing, combating, or solving a crime. Some were attacked or ambushed while conducting patrols and their official firearms stolen."

