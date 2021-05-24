3m ago

add bookmark

Manhunt under way for Pretoria cop killers

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One police officer was murdered and another is in hospital after being shot.
One police officer was murdered and another is in hospital after being shot.
iStock
  • A search is under way for two suspects who shot and killed a police officer and let another wounded on the N4 Highway in Pretoria.
  • National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has called for the speedy arrest of the culprits.
  • Gauteng Police have mobilised a 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects.

A manhunt is under way in Pretoria for two suspects who shot and killed a police officer and left another wounded during a routine stop-and-search operation in the Boschkop area of Gauteng.

The two constables from the Boschkop Police station were doing patrols around 01:00 on Monday, when they spotted a white car without registration plates travelling on the N4 Highway near the Solomon Mahlangu on-ramp.

READ | Surge in police killings spark fear

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the officers ordered the driver of the car to stop.

"The members ordered the VW Polo driver to stop and approached the vehicle on foot. Two male suspects emerged from the VW Polo and a scuffle ensued, between the suspects and the two constables."

Naidoo said both constables were subsequently shot, and their firearms were taken.

"One constable died at the scene while the second member was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg." 

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole, has called for swift action while the Gauteng Police Commissioner mobilised the police's 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects.

READ | SAPS 'dealt a severe blow' by death of six officers, says police commissioner

"We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the police. Information may be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 1011," said Naidoo.

Just two weeks ago national Police Minister Bheki Cele said 24 police officers had been killed.

"Eleven of them were killed on duty while preventing, combating, or solving a crime. Some were attacked or ambushed while conducting patrols and their official firearms stolen."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapswestern capecrime
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2532 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
20% - 9468 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,880.97
-0.1%
Silver
27.68
+0.4%
Palladium
2,781.58
+0.1%
Platinum
1,173.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,230
+0.0%
All Share
66,192
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,744
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,815
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,700
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo