1h ago

add bookmark

Body of man found after Red Ants eviction in Joburg still unidentified

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Red Ants guarding the apartments where the residents were evicted from.
Red Ants guarding the apartments where the residents were evicted from.
Alex Mitchley, News24
  • The body of a man was found near a blocks of flats during evictions in Fleurhof.
  • The body was found by people who were running away from Red Ants and the police.
  • Red Ants evicted scores of people who had illegally invaded government flats.

The body of a man found near a block of flats during evictions by the Red Ants in Fleurhof in Johannesburg on Wednesday is yet to be identified.

The circumstances around his death are not yet clear and police are still responding.

Scores of people had illegally invaded government flats before the eviction.

According to an eyewitness, groups of occupiers were fleeing when they made the discovery.

READ | Discovery of man's body heightens tensions during Johannesburg eviction

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he had seen the man lying on the ground.

"I stopped next [to] him. I then asked people to call an ambulance as I thought that he was still alive. He was still breathing and there was blood coming out of his nose and ears. I checked his pulse and he was alive.

"I thought he fell and injured himself as we were running away from rubber bullets that were being fired," said the man.

Lewis Brown, 61, complained that they lost most of their belongings.

"I have been occupying a place here for two months now. I am homeless and have registered for an RDP house in 2008. I am waiting for a house and am losing hope that the government will give me one. We have lost many things, including our personal documents that were taken by Red Ants," said Brown.

Fleeing

Brown claimed the deceased was among those fleeing the rubber bullets, but did not know what had killed him.

Lumka Tshijila claimed that she lost her work due to Covid-19 and didn't have money to pay for rent.

Tshijila said they were never given permission by anyone to occupy the flats.

"We decided to occupy them on our own. These flats have been standing [empty] for long. What is shocking is that flats opposite those that we had occupied were housing foreigners.

Tshijila complained about the struggle to find homes.

Housing mayoral committee member Mlungisi Mabaso said they would not allow lawlessness in the City of Johannesburg.

"You invade, we respond immediately. We are not going to allow anarchy. We are aware that lockdown regulations prohibit us from evicting people. We are not going to evict people, but are going to respond to invasions.

"People who invade during lockdown, we are going to remove them during lockdown. We are not going to be told about regulations because they are the ones who violated those regulations.

"They invaded properties over the weekend and yesterday. If we are going to be told about respecting regulations, they should have respected the regulations first.

"I heard that there is [an] announcement here [that] people have been called to invade flats in Fleurhof."

Related Links
WATCH | Rubber bullets, stones fly as Red Ants clash with Lakeview residents
Angry residents force MEC, mayor to cancel visit to Joburg informal settlement where Red Ants...
There won't be evictions during lockdown, but 'invaders' will be dealt with - Gauteng MEC Maile
Read more on:
johannesburgevictions
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2457 votes
No I would not
28% - 2693 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 4323 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

14h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

14h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
22.70
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
20.52
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.78)
Gold
1942.08
(+1.90)
Silver
25.94
(+4.48)
Platinum
939.00
(+2.00)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2136.31
(+2.61)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo