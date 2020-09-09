Man's burnt body found in field

Free State police have launched a manhunt after a man's burnt body was found dumped last week.

The body was found in an open field near Thabong Sewerage works, known as Orania, on Friday.

He was found with stab wounds and his throat was cut, provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement on Wednesday.

The victim is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25 and is 1.5 metres tall.

"Parts of the clothes that were found on his remains were a grey black hoodie, a track suit pants under a blue overall and a brown pair of shoes."

The motive for the killing is currently unknown, he said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects or the tracing of his next of kin was asked to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Riaan De Lange, of Welkom Detective Services during office hours on 057-391 6271 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp.