Man's decomposing body discovered in KwaZulu-Natal swamp

Police search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal retrieved the decomposing body of a 46-year-old man from a swamp close to his home in rural Ndwedwe.

The man was last seen on 29 December 2020.

"The deceased was located approximately 200 metres from his homestead in a swamp, covered with weeds. He had multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Sunday.

"The body was extricated from the swamp and carried up a steep embankment to road level and handed over to Ndwedwe police on [the] scene."

A murder case is under investigation.

