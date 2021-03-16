1h ago

Mantashe 'orders ANC caucus to support the vote to institute Mkhwebane inquiry'

Qaanitah Hunter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Jan Gerber, News24

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has given ANC MPs a marching line of order to support the vote to institute an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Mantashe addressed an urgent caucus meeting at 13:00 on Tuesday, where he issued the party's instruction that the vote had to be supported. 

Insiders claimed he was firm that the vote was to begin a process, and that it did not determine Mkhwebane's fate. 

Panel finds prima facie evidence of Mkhwebane's 'incompetence and misconduct'

His address came after several ANC MPs said they would not support the opposition-sponsored motion.

"It was not a discussion. It was an instruction. He did not even take 15 minutes," an ANC MP said. 

Mantashe is said to have discouraged MPs from expressing their personal views on the matter.

The vote is expected to take place during a sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, which was set to begin at 14:00. 

This is a developing story. 

