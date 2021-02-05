1h ago

Many cases of TB going undiagnosed, warns research council after extensive survey

Canny Maphanga
  • SA has a high burden of TB prevalence survey finds.
  • In addition the survey found that the prevalence was higher in men than in woman.
  • The survey had a 66.1% participation rate.

South Africa has a high tuberculosis (TB) burden with a prevalence higher in males than in women, a survey has found.

"TB prevalence (in males) is almost 1.6 times that of females," the Human Sciences Research Council's Dr Sizulu Moyo said on Friday.

Moyo was speaking during the virtual launch of SA’s first population-based survey providing a national estimate of the true burden of TB in the country.

The aim of the survey was to enhance TB control in the country by informing the TB control programme about the epidemiological situation of the disease in the country, and offering insight on ways it could be better controlled.

The survey targeted 55 000 individuals, 15 years and older.

The survey, however, only had a 66.1% participation rate [which was below the target of 85%] and came to the following five conclusions, as revealed by Dr Moyo in her presentation:

  1. South Africa has a high TB burden including many people with undetected TB in the community.
  2. There is a very high burden of TB in men [This is not unique to SA and has been found in many surveys across the world].
  3. The HIV positivity among the survey cases was lower, with researchers concluding that TB is under-diagnosed among HIV-negative people.
  4. People who have TB symptoms delay seeking care.
  5. Sub-clinical TB is something that is present, and is probably underestimated as a contribution to the TB burden.

The survey further made several recommendations, including, but not limited to:

- Increasing access to TB screening and testing services through outreach programmes using mobile testing and x-ray facilities;

- Routinely testing people living with HIV, household TB contacts, and people previously treated for TB, irrespective of symptoms;

- Expanding the use of chest x-rays for TB screening at facility and community level;

- Optimising the use of existing diagnostic tests such as Gene-Xpert;

- Scaling up access to treatment for TB infection to all eligible people living with HIV, all household contacts, and people living with silicosis;

- Continued effective communication with clear messages that reach all citizens; and

- Develop and implement strategies to address stigma and discrimination.

READ | Tuberculosis kills as many people each year as Covid-19. It’s time we found a better vaccine

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize noted that as a high burden country, South Africa continues to battle the TB epidemic.

In addition, Mkhize stated that the rates of drug-resistant TB, though declining, continue to pose a public health risk.

"This survey was undertaken to ensure that our services are responsive to the lived experience of our communities," he explained.

He further pointed out his observation that the survey only included persons who were 15 and older, stating that he hopes that the work will continue and that children below the age of 15 will be included in subsequent studies.

"We know that in this country, children are affected by TB and many of them go onto developing chronic lung problems.

"Whilst we face numerous challenges in these extraordinary time, we remain committed to ending the TB epidemic. I trust that with the assistance  of our multi-lateral and bi-lateral partners, technical agencies and civil society, we will succeed in doing that," Mkhize concluded.

