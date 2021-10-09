1h ago

Manyi blocks questions to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on July unrest

Canny Maphanga
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
Deaan Vivier
  • Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi blocked questions to former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile about the July unrest.
  • Zuma-Sambudla was accused of allegedly inciting the public violence during the unrest.
  • The former president's daughter said she was happy to have her father home.

Questions to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla regarding the recent July unrest and her perceived role in inciting the turmoil were blocked by the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, who did not want the briefing "turned into her presser".

Zuma-Sambudla was present at the foundation's briefing at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday, where the foundation announced a "National Welcome Prayer" to thank God for the "sterling work he has done in protecting former president Jacob Zuma" and keeping him safe from "the dark forces that want to finish him".

During the question and answer session, one journalist turned the spotlight on Zuma-Sambudla regarding the unrest and her alleged contributed to the chaos through her social media account.

Before she could respond, Manyi interjected: 

What is not going to happen is the presser of the foundation to be turned into her presser. The role that she has played in this presser so far is to welcome all of you. It stops there and nothing further.

Despite Manyi charging that Zuma-Sambudla "will not be saying anything anymore" during the briefing, she did respond to the question of how she felt now that her father has been released.

"We're happy to have him home. He was taken from us very illegally, so we are happy to have him home," she said.

Zuma handed himself over to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in July to serve a 15-month jail sentence. His incarceration led to a "Free Jacob Zuma campaign", characterised by days of unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | DA to lay charges against Zuma's children

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the time said the party had resolved to lay criminal charges against Zuma-Sambudla and her brother Duduzane, who he accused of inciting violence.

The party charged that Zuma-Sambudla had been sending out tweets designed to incite looting and the destruction of property.

News24 further reported that a criminal complaint had been registered against her with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority by non-profit organisation Forensics for Justice for allegedly inciting and supporting the civil unrest.

ALSO READ | #UnrestSA: Forensics for Justice asks NPA, Hawks to open criminal case against Duduzile Zuma

