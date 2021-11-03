MAP16 elated at Maluti-a-Phofung results as ANC dealt a bloody nose

- The ANC has lost its grip on the ailing Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State.
- A group of ex-ANC councillors who came together under Map16 said they were elated with the election results.
- They said they would begin coalition talks in earnest to unseat the ANC.
"I can't believe it."
This was the elated response of Map-16 leader Paratlane Motloung after they dislodged the ANC's firm grasp on the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.
The ANC lost its majority in the ailing municipality which includes Harrismith and QwaQwa.
The party saw a massive decline in support - from 67.4% to 39.2%. The ANC previously had 47 seats and now has 28.
Map16, comprised of a group of ex-ANC councillors who were fired for blowing the lid on corruption, garnered 20 seats with 28.5% of the vote.
This puts Map16 in prime position to negotiate a coalition to take over from the ANC.
Motloung said they were pleased with the election results.
"We must now talk to other parties and form a coalition government. We have to start the horse trading," he said.
The EFF support dropped in Maluti-a-Phofung and they were now at seven seats followed by the DA with five.
DPSA has three seats, while Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s ACM has two seats. Five other smaller parties have a seat each.
The ANC campaigned hard to retain the municipality, pleading with voters to give it another chance despite an abysmal service delivery record.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza campaigned in the area, which the Auditor-General described multiple times as one of the worst-performing municipalities in the country, as residents frequently protested over water and power cuts.
Local communities also complained about the ANC councillor candidates.
Motlaung said the ANC's dismal performance was expected.
Stable electricity, disruption-free water provision and essential services are a distant dream for Maluti-Phofung's residents who relied on water tankers.
In her latest report, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said there needed to be a focus on "cleansing the municipality of the culture of non-performance and lack of consequences", as the situation was so bad, the municipality had failed to submit financial statements.
