MAP16 elated at Maluti-a-Phofung results as ANC dealt a bloody nose

The ANC has lost its grip on the ailing Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State.

A group of ex-ANC councillors who came together under Map16 said they were elated with the election results.

They said they would begin coalition talks in earnest to unseat the ANC.

"I can't believe it."

This was the elated response of Map-16 leader Paratlane Motloung after they dislodged the ANC's firm grasp on the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.

The ANC lost its majority in the ailing municipality which includes Harrismith and QwaQwa.

The party saw a massive decline in support - from 67.4% to 39.2%. The ANC previously had 47 seats and now has 28.

Elections 2021 Results: See the battle for your municipality unfold with our special elections map

Map16, comprised of a group of ex-ANC councillors who were fired for blowing the lid on corruption, garnered 20 seats with 28.5% of the vote.

This puts Map16 in prime position to negotiate a coalition to take over from the ANC.

Motloung said they were pleased with the election results.

"We must now talk to other parties and form a coalition government. We have to start the horse trading," he said.

READ | In Maluti-a-Phofung, the ANC lives with regret as ex-councillors gear up for a full takeover

The EFF support dropped in Maluti-a-Phofung and they were now at seven seats followed by the DA with five.

Netwerk24

DPSA has three seats, while Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s ACM has two seats. Five other smaller parties have a seat each.

