Mapisa-Nqakula shields Mabuza from answering question about poisoning and nuclear deals

Jan Gerber
  • National Assembly Speaker NosiviweMapisa-Nqakula has shielded Deputy President David Mabuza from answering a question about poisoning and nuclear deals.
  • The question was by the DA's Natasha Mazzone, who asked who he met when in Russia earlier this year.
  • Mapisa-Nqakula ruled her out of order, saying: "Allow me to protect the deputy president."

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula protected Deputy President David Mabuza from answering a question on whether the doctors he saw in Russia deal with poisons and whether he saw anybody connected to a Russian nuclear deal.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The first enquiry on the question paper was by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who asked: "Whether he attended any meetings with any person, entity and/or organisation while he was on his most recent visit to the Russian Federation; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, with whom did he meet and what was on the agenda of each meeting?"

READ | The cat is back: Deputy President DD Mabuza expected back from Russia on Wednesday

Mabuza said his trip to Russia was solely for a scheduled medical consultation, and he was in hospital for the duration of his stay.

In her follow-up question, Mazzone said she was glad he appeared in good health and spirits.

"And that makes me glad because I really do wish you good health and continued good health," she added.

"But deputy president, while you were gone, there was a lot of rumour mongering going around. And as you know, perception in politics is everything. And we were told that you have been specifically poisoned by members within you own ranks…"

At this point, there was a rumbling of voices from the ANC benches.

"Please give me a chance, I'm trying to have a conversation with the deputy president, and he will answer me," Mazzone continued, to some laughter from the ANC.

She said it was time for Mabuza to be frank about it to put an end to the rumours.

Mazzone added:

You have a medical team in Russia, which for many people seem slightly James Bond-ish, if you will. And we all know what the Russians are famous for. So, deputy president, why are South African doctors not good enough when we know that we have some of the finest doctors in the world that look after us here?


"Are the rumours that you were poisoned true?"

She was then interrupted by Mapisa-Nqakula.

"Actually, this matter has nothing to do with the question you raised. Your question was whether the deputy president met anyone in Russia other than his medical team. Now, you're going on and on about poisoning, and it has nothing to do with that. And I really want to say to you that you are out of order," she said.

Mazzone added Mabuza mentioned he was hospitalised.

She then asked: "But, deputy president, you said that you were in hospital the whole time that you were in the Russian Federation. Could you tell us if you met with any doctors that deal specifically with poisoning?

"And could you also tell us whether you met with any people that deal with the nuclear deal that is said to be underway or attempted to be underway with the South African government?"

READ | Mabuza, after receiving medical treatment in Russia, says SA health system is strong

Before Mabuza could answer, Mapisa-Nqakula said: "You know, actually you are out of order, honourable member. And you know it. You know, you know it, and all of you know it.

"You are asking whether he has met anyone whilst he was in Russia, and he has responded by saying he was in Russia, he obviously has gone for a medical check-up. Now you are asking whether he has met any doctors. If you are in hospital, you are attended to by doctors, of course.

Then you are introducing a different matter now, of nuclear and what-what. I think you are really out of order. And please allow me, allow me to protect the deputy president.


Mazzone said she would like Mapisa-Nqakula's ruling referred to the Rules Committee.

"Honourable members, I honestly believe it is not correct to discuss health issues related to members. I think the Rules Committee must discuss that matter.

"We all know there is something called doctor-patient confidentiality. I think it is insensitive. I think it is improper."

ANC MP Skhumbuzo Mpanza asked Mabuza if he could assure South Africans that he continued to discharge his duties as deputy president.

"I'm in front of the House, strong enough to discharge my duties," he said, adding he was grateful his health had improved.

Mapisa-Nqakula also disallowed a question from EFF MP Veronica Mente.

"As the EFF, [we have] no reason to doubt you when you say you went to Russia for your health," said Mente, who then proceeded with a question about the effectiveness of the Russian-made Sputnik vaccine, which the EFF had been punting in recent months - compared to the Pfizer vaccine.

She was cut short by Mapisa-Nqakula.

"Honourable Mente, I'm sorry, the issue you're raising has nothing to do with the question before the House.

"You can't answer the question for him," Mente retorted.

Mapisa-Nqakula said: "I will not allow a question that has nothing to do with the question on the order paper."

IFP MP Magdalena Hlengwa asked why the South African taxpayer should foot the bill for such medical treatment.

"I've covered the cost of my treatment, the travelling, 100%," Mabuza said.

Mabuza also previously, in response to a written parliamentary question, said he paid the costs himself.

In that response, it was stated the "only costs incurred by the Presidency related to the private secretary who accompanied the deputy president as per requirement".

