1h ago

add bookmark

Mapisa-Nqakula's trip to Zimbabwe was 'urgent', Ramaphosa tells NCOP

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Ramaphosa granted the defence minister permission to fly to Zimbabwe on the same day she left because her meeting was "urgent".
  • The ministerial handbook requires that permission be requested two weeks before departure and doesn't provide for an exception to urgency.
  • The DA whip in the NCOP, Cathlene Labuschagne, accused Ramaphosa of a "last-minute cover-up". 

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the ministerial handbook is often flouted when he approves ministers' requests for travel abroad on "urgent" business.

Ramaphosa answered questions in the NCOP on Tuesday.

DA whip in the NCOP, Cathlene Labuschagne, asked the president about his approval for Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's trip to Zimbabwe last month.

The defence minister ferried civilians, who all happen to be ANC officials - Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, Nomvula Mokonyane, Enoch Godongwana and Dakota Lekgoete - to Harare aboard a South African air force jet.

In her original question, Labuschagne asked when Ramaphosa was first informed of the flight, on what grounds he approved the flight, and whether he was informed that a delegation of a certain political party was included on the flight at the time of approval.

"Honourable members, as you may be aware, I directed that documentation, including correspondence and reports, relating to the visit to Zimbabwe by Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula be made public," Ramaphosa said.

"Thus, as I expressed publicly, I received a written request for travel from Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, dated 7 September 2020.

"The minister requested permission to travel to Zimbabwe from 8 to 10 September 2020 to conduct a bilateral meeting with her Zimbabwean counterpart. This is the normal request that I receive, as I have to give ministers permission to leave the country.

"As I was not in Gauteng at the time, the minister submitted her travel request, I gave the minister verbal approval of the travel on 8 September 2020 and signed the relevant documentation upon my return to Gauteng. This often happens, where ministers are able to get permission verbally.

"On 10 September, the presidency sent the minister written confirmation that the president had approved her travel.

"The minister travelled on a South African Air Force aircraft, which also conveyed senior leaders of the African National Congress. I have since issued the minister with a formal reprimand for conveying the ANC delegation to Zimbabwe on an aircraft of the South African Air Force.

ALSO READ | Controversial Zim trip was not for leisure, Mapisa-Nqakula tells Parliament

"I took this action after considering the minister's initial report and a supplementary report that I had directed the minister to provide on the circumstances that led to the ANC delegation travelling on a South African Air Force plane.

"While the minister was on an official trip, for which I had given permission and for which she was entitled to use an air force aircraft, I found that it was an error in judgement on her part to use the plane to convey a political party delegation.

"I directed the minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the costs of the flight to Harare and I understand that this has now been done," Ramaphosa said.

Labuschagne then pointed out that the ministerial handbook requires that ministers must seek presidential approval for a trip outside the country at least two weeks before their departure, which, by Ramaphosa's own admission, wasn't done.

After News24 reported that Ramaphosa approved Mapisa-Nqakula's trip the day after she returned, the presidency issued a statement, which said that Ramaphosa gave verbal approval on 8 September.

Labuschagne said the written approval was only given after public outrage about the trip, and the verbal approval appears to be a "last-minute attempt to cover up".

"Why did you lie to the South African public?" she asked.

ANC whip Seth Mohai raised a point of order, and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo asked her to withdraw, which she did.

She then asked why he wasn't providing all the facts, and asked that he provide the grounds for approval of the trip.

Ramaphosa said the grounds for the trip was that Mapisa-Nqakula had bilateral discussions with her Zimbabwean counterpart, about security matters in the region. He said the meeting was urgent.

He said the ministerial handbook requires two weeks - "but it has often happened that matters happen on an urgent basis".

He said some trips are planned well in advance, others are on short notice.

"Then we say all members of Cabinet do not leave South Africa without seeking permission from the president," he said.

Nowhere does the ministerial handbook have an exception to the two-week rule, based on urgency or any other reason.

FF Plus MP Armand Cloete noted that the trip took place while strict lockdown regulations against international travel were in place. He asked whether these regulations were contravened and what actions will be taken if they were.

Ramaphosa said there are a "few processes under way", including an investigation by the Public Protector, which he believes will provide answers to these questions.   

Timeline of the Zim junket:

31 August: President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking after an ANC NEC meeting, says: "The secretary-general [of the ANC, Ace Magashule] will be finalising the delegation that will be going to Zimbabwe in days, to meet with the Zimbabwe governing party, Zanu-PF."

2 September: Zimbabwean news outlet Chronicle reports of a pending meeting between the ANC and Zanu-PF.

7 September: Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requests a meeting in Harare on 9 September with her Zimbabwean counterpart, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

7 September: Muchinguri-Kashiri responds, granting Mapisa-Nqakula's request for the meeting.

7 September: Mapisa-Nqakula writes to Ramaphosa to request presidential approval for her visit to Harare.

8 September: Ramaphosa grants Mapisa-Nqakula "verbal approval" for the visit.

8 September: The ANC announces that a delegation is heading to Zimbabwe for a meeting with Zanu-PF.

8 September: An Air Force Falcon 900 jet leaves Waterkloof Air Force Base at 18:25, with Mapisa-Nqakula, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, Nomvula Mokonyane, Enoch Godongwana and Dakota Lekgoete on board. They arrive at Harare Airport by 19:35.

9 September: At 10:00, the ANC delegation, including Mapisa-Nqakula meets with Zanu-PF officials. At 16:30 Mapisa-Nqakula breaks away for her official meeting with Muchinguri-Kashiri, which concludes at 19:00. The Falcon 900 leaves Harare at 21:45 and lands at Waterkloof at 22:30.

10 September: The presidency issues Mapisa-Nqakula with written approval for her visit.

10 September: The news breaks that ANC officials flew to Harare on board an air force jet.

11 September: Ramaphosa instructs Mapisa-Nqakula to provide him with a report on the matter within 48 hours.

13 September: Mapisa-Nqakula receives approval to self-quarantine.

22 September: Ramaphosa writes to Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting more information. She responds with several documents, including a draft affidavit to the Public Protector.

26 September: In a late-evening statement, the presidency announces that Ramaphosa found that Mapisa-Nqakula made an "error in judgement" and docked her three months' salary.

30 September: The presidency publishes the documentation Mapisa-Nqakula provided.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Controversial Zim trip was not for leisure, Mapisa-Nqakula tells Parliament
Zim junket: Ramaphosa gave Mapisa-Nqakula 'verbal approval' for visit on the day she left
ANALYSIS | Zim junket should set alarms bells ringing for breach of separation of state and party
Read more on:
parliamentanccathlene labuschagnecyril ramaphosa
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9215 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.16
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.16)
Gold
1906.66
(+0.25)
Silver
24.38
(+0.54)
Platinum
881.00
(+1.20)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2325.01
(-0.47)
All Share
54079.43
(-1.48)
Top 40
49560.81
(-1.44)
Financial 15
10503.32
(-1.33)
Industrial 25
74333.65
(-0.17)
Resource 10
50405.50
(-3.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo