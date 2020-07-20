16m ago

Mapiti Matsena murder case: Arrest sends message that killers will be brought to book, says ANC

Ntwaagae Seleka
Mapiti Matsena was stabbed to death in his bedroom.
Gauteng Legislature
  • Mapiti Matsena was killed in his home in Doornpoort, outside Pretoria, last week.
  • On Friday, the suspect was taken in for questioning in connection with the murder.
  • Monoko Francis Thoka, 29, appeared in court facing a charge of premeditated murder.
 

The ANC has welcomed the arrest and subsequent court appearance of a man accused of killing Gauteng provincial legislature member Mapiti Matsena.

Monoko Francis Thoka, 29, made his first appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Thoka is facing a charge of murder.

Matsena was attacked at his home in Doornpoort, near Pretoria, on 15 July.

He was stabbed multiple times.

Devastated

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Matsena's murder had devastated the ANC, its alliance partners, the mass democratic movement and all freedom-loving people of South Africa.  

"The arrest of the alleged perpetrator sends a clear message to the general public that our law-enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those responsible for this barbaric crime face the full might of the law.

"This distinguished son of the soil (Matsena) placed his entire life in service of the ANC and the people of South Africa for many years. Death has robbed us of a committed and dedicated servant of our revolution," said Mabe.

Matsena was a member of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the Provincial Working Committee (PWC) of the ANC in Gauteng.

He was also the chairperson of the portfolio committee for Community Safety in the Gauteng legislature.

Matsena was also the deputy chairperson of the ANC in the Tshwane region.

He also worked at the City of Tshwane as Strategic Executive Head.

"We commend our members and structures in Gauteng and Tshwane for the support they are giving to the Matsena family and for working with the family to ensure that Matsena is given a dignified send-off.

"The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Matsena family, the ANC in Gauteng and the entire Mass Democratic Movement. May the Matsena family find solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares their grief. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time," Mabe said.

Thoka is expected back in court on 24 August.

