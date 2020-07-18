1h ago

Mapiti Matsena was killed days before his 54th birthday

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng Legislature
Slain Gauteng community safety portfolio committee chairperson Mapiti Matsena would have turned 54 on Friday.

Matsena was gruesomely murdered in his bedroom at his home in Doornpoort in Pretoria on Wednesday.

According to the ANC in Gauteng, Matsena was brutally stabbed to death by an intruder.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that an individual linked to Matsena's death had been taken in for questioning.

Cele was confident they were close to getting the person responsible for the murder.

The minister promised that the person taken in for questioning would tell the police what had happened on the night of 15 July - and why.

Matsena's younger brother, Abel, said they were saddened by his death and had been hoping to send him well wishes on his birthday.

"I wish he could be here with us. Today (Friday) is his birthday and I was going to wish him a happy birthday, but now I have to tell him to rest in peace," said Abel.

Abel said they planned to bury Matsena next week Thursday or Friday, depending on the outcome of the post-mortem.

"We want to applaud the police for their swift response in taking in a suspect for questioning. We thank them for their effort. Not all police officers are rotten and there are those who are willing to work hard and help the communities.

"I can't confirm if his murder was politically motivated or not. His murder is under police investigations and they will tell us what happened. I don't want to jeopardise police investigations," Abel said.

He described Matsena as a man who loved his family and a good Samaritan. 

