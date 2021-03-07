59m ago

add bookmark

Mapula Khune death: Teen arrested in connection with Itumeleng Khune's sister's murder

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Itumeleng Khune and his sister, Mapula Khune, who was burnt beyond recognition.
Itumeleng Khune and his sister, Mapula Khune, who was burnt beyond recognition.
PHOTO: Instagram
  • Police in the North West have charged a 17-year-old boy with the murder of Mapula "Meiki" Khune whose charred remains were discovered in Tshing.
  • The teenager is expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Children's Court.
  • Cases of assault were opened after residents suspected of committing the crime were hunted down by community members.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with the murder of Mapula "Meiki" Khune, the sister of soccer star Itumeleng Khune.

The teenager was charged on Friday and is expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Children's Court on Monday, said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

"His appearance in the Children's Court is as prescribed by the Child Justice Act (Act 75 of 2008). It is alleged that on Thursday, 4 March 2021 at about 05:00, neighbours saw smoke coming from a house in Extension 2, Tshing, Ventersdorp. Emergency services [officials] were called who, after forcing entry into a back room, discovered the severely burnt body of Khune on top of her bed."

Police initially opened an inquest docket, but they are now investigating a murder after further information was obtained, according to Myburgh.

Khune's death on Thursday sent shockwaves through the community of Tshing. The 27-year-old was sleeping in a back room, next door to her grandmother's main house, when the incident happened.

Clashes in community

Her body was burnt beyond recognition. Only the back room was destroyed by the blaze.

Police have since been quelling clashes in the community as residents suspected of committing the crime were hunted down and assaulted, said Myburgh.

"Additional cases of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm have been reported since Friday, as community street patrollers and family members have allegedly been assaulting alleged perpetrators for the murder of Khune."

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded police for their speedy response and for ensuring the arrest of the alleged perpetrator within one day of the killing.

Itumeleng Khune, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, missed the team's CAF Championship game on Saturday at FNB Stadium. He took compassionate leave to be with his family.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mapula khunenorth westmahikengcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4091 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2782 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo