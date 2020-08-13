53m ago

add bookmark

Marikana massacre: Children of miners killed still waiting for justice to be served, eight years on

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eight years on, children of miners who were killed in Marikana are still awaiting justice.
Eight years on, children of miners who were killed in Marikana are still awaiting justice.
Leon Sadiki
  • 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police during a protest on 16 August 2012 in a small town in the North West which has become known as the Marikana massacre. 
  • Ten people, including security guards and police officers, were killed in the run-up to the mass shooting.
  • Eight years after the massacre, no one has been held accountable for the killings at the koppie.

Children of the mineworkers who were slain by police in what has become known as the Marikana massacre, have lost faith that those responsible for the death of their fathers will be held accountable.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) held a webinar on Thursday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

On 16 August 2012, police opened fire on striking mineworkers at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations in the North West. 34 miners were killed.

To date, no arrests have been made in connection with the mass shooting.

News24 previously reported that 10 people, including security guards and police officers, were killed in the run-up to the mass shooting at two sites around a koppie where workers had gathered during their strike, demanding a minimum salary of R12 500 a month.

READ | Families of slain Marikana miners call on Ramaphosa to turn his promises into action

SERI invited the children of two of the massacred mineworkers, who both detailed their loss of trust in ever seeing justice being served for their fathers who were taken away from them at a young age.

Nowili Nungu, who was 13-years-old when her father was killed, recounted the difficulties she and her family went through after the massacre.

"It was a shattering moment to hear that we lost our beloved fathers," Nungu said.  

"Life after losing them was so difficult. To have a single parent was not nice."

Nungu recalled the financial difficulties after losing a father who was the breadwinner in the house. Christmases were no longer about celebrations, but rather a decision to put food on the table over clothing or presents.

At the time, Nungu often thought about quitting school and finding a job to help her mother out. She would often cry when seeing friends interact with their fathers.

READ | Seven years since Marikana massacre and still no justice, says rights institute

"I would cry and wish my dad was here when I saw other kids being dropped off [at school]."

Almost eight years after her dad died, Nungu said that justice had not been served.

"I expected to see someone jailed, someone convicted for taking my father's life."

"The government of South Africa has shown me that they promote murder; no one was held accountable and it all happened under their noses."

Sebolai Liau said he was 14-years-old when his father was "brutally killed by police".

"Life after that has never been easy and the fact that no one was ever [held] accountable really irritates me."

Liau said his life had been miserable since losing his father and perpetual thoughts of the people responsible for killing his father being able to continue with life unabated, made his "heart bleed".

He added that it was sad and disheartening that no one had ever been held accountable.  

"I'm very disappointed in the South African government for being reluctant to deal with the matter, reluctant to hold those accountable," Liau said.

"I'm crying for justice to be served."

READ | The forgotten widows of Marikana: 'It's like our husbands killed themselves'

Axolile Nyotwala of the Social Justice Coalition said the culture of impunity which was seen in the Marikana massacre saga continued in South Africa and had also been experienced during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Notywala said government had failed; failed to fulfill promises, failed at governing, which forced the state to govern through police and other law enforcement.

He added that the lack of accountability and prosecution showed disdain for black lives in South Africa.

"We need to see politicians and those in leadership positions being criminally held for the actions that dehumanise and takes the lives of the poor and black people in the country," Notywala said.

Related Links
'It seems our loved ones deserved to die' says relative of cop killed in lead-up to Marikana...
Cosatu attempt to bring Ramaphosa to Marikana rally fails
Former mine workers march to Parliament as Marikana massacre is commemorated
Read more on:
marikana massacre
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3402 votes
No I would not
30% - 4049 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.42
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.75
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.28)
Gold
1946.00
(+1.34)
Silver
27.09
(+5.77)
Platinum
956.00
(+2.90)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2162.01
(+1.59)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

11h ago

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng...

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
for subscribers
Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19...

12 Aug

Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo