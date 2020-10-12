Marikana massacre: Trial postponed after court interpreter falls ill

The Marikana murder trial adjourned in the High Court after an interpreter fell ill.

A former North West deputy police commissioner, and five other officers, are facing five counts of murder and five of attempted murder after three police officers and striking miners were killed on 13 August 2012.

Retired police officer Rapheso Masinya continued his testimony that he filmed part of the events that took place at Lonmin Mine K3 shaft including armed miners who were arrested.

The matter was postponed in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

The accused face five charges of alleged murder that took place three days prior to the Marikana massacre.

Earlier, retired police officer Rapheso Masinya continued his testimony that on 13 August 2012, he filmed part of the events that took place on that day at Lonmin Mine K3 shaft.

Masinya also captured gory footage of bodies of two police officers and three miners who were shot dead.

Masinya said he and his colleagues arrived at Marikana on 10 August, and he then filmed various activities where miners had downed tools in the area demanding a R12 500 wage increase.

"On 13 August 2012, we were briefed by our commanders. I was never instructed what to do because I know what was expected from me. My duty was to record incidents that were happening there," said Masinya.

Masinya added that he also filmed some miners being arrested by police following the death of five people.

Last week, Masinya told the court that a video detailing images showing blood spilled on the ground, bloodied bodies, two fatally injured police officers, and three miners.

The deceased were later identified as Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene, and Sello Lepaaku.

Among images captured by Masinya were Mgcineni Noki popularly known as Mambush, or a man with green blanket, verbally engaging with the police led by former North West police commissioner Major General William Mpembe.

Mpembe addressed a group of miners who were kneeling and armed with spears and knobkerries, pleading with them to surrender their weapons and leave the area.

Mpembe and fellow officers Salmon Vermaak, Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla, and Khazamola Makhubela have pleaded not guilty.

Mpembe is facing four counts of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

Mpembe and Vermaak are each facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

A sixth count of attempted murder was earlier withdrawn against Mpembe.

Vermaak, Mguye, Mogale, Sekgwetla, and Makhubela are only facing one count of murder.

The trial continues on Tuesday.