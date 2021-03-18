8m ago

add bookmark

Marikana miners march peacefully for change

Lwandile Bhengu and Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miners sing and dance during the commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre in August 2016.
Miners sing and dance during the commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre in August 2016.
Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images
  • Miners in the North West held a peaceful march on Thursday.
  • They say since the Marikana massacre in 2012, nothing has been done to deliver on the promises made to communities in the area.
  • The Marikana Cluster Crisis Movement says it wants meaningful development.

A march by the Marikana community to different mines on the platinum belt in the North West, to hand over memorandums on Thursday, went off without incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani told News24 the community marched to Tharisa Mine to hand over its memorandum, but management was not available to accept it.

The group of around 500 people then made their way to Sibanye.

Funani added while Public Order Police were deployed to monitor the march, it had been peaceful with no reported of violence or criminal cases opened.

Miners from Marikana had previously threatened to shut down the mines, saying there had been no change since 34 miners were killed during a protest, which has become known as the Marikana massacre.

ALSO READ | Marikana massacre: Cop bursts into tears recalling how a colleague was hacked to death

In a statement, the Marikana Cluster Crisis Movement claimed promises made to communities by the mines - such as housing, ownership in mines and skills development - had not been fulfilled. 

"These communities still languish under the boot of oppressive mining magnates, which operate with little to no accountability to anyone but their shareholders.

"We demand that the promises made by these mines in and around Marikana are immediately fulfilled, or at the very least, addressed and that communities are given top priority in terms of meaningful development," their statement read.  

The civic organisation said after the massacre in 2012 the needs of miners were addressed but not those of mining communities.

Some of their demands are as follows:

We demand 800 jobs immediately.

Business opportunities for local companies.

An upgrade of the taxi rank.

Shelters for hawkers.

Public toilets to accommodate the public.

Review the recruitment policy which disadvantages the marginalised.

The trust fund report and the names of the trustees since the formation of the Mmaditlhlokwa Community Trust.

A robust social and labour plan.

We demand an urgent relocation plan.

We demand the grave relocation report since there are missing graves.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tharisa minenorth westmahikengmining
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6152 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4092 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5985 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.78
(+0.9)
GBP/ZAR
20.59
(+0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.62
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.51
(+0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.7)
Gold
1,735.03
(-0.6)
Silver
26.29
(-0.0)
Platinum
1,223.00
(+0.7)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,675.50
(+4.0)
All Share
66,740
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,050
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,286
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,782
(+0.2)
Resource 10
67,809
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar 2021

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo