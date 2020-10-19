1h ago

Marikana trial: Case against former deputy police commissioner continues in the high court

Canny Maphanga
Miners sing and dance during the commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre in August 2016.
Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images
  • The Marikana trial continues in the North West High Court on Monday.
  • Former provincial deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and five others are on trial for the deaths of five people in Marikana.
  • Mpembe is facing four charges of murder, five of attempted murder, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The trial against former North West deputy police commissioner Major-General William Mpembe and five others continues in the North West High Court on Monday.

Mpembe, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak, Constable Nkosana Mguye and Warrant Officers Katlego Sekgweleya, Masilo Mogale and Khazamola Makhubela are on trial for events relating to the deaths of three miners and two police officers in Marikana in August 2016.

READ | Marikana trial: Former cop recorded scenes of bodies found 3 days before massacre

News24 earlier reported that Mpembe faces four charges of murder for the deaths of Semi Jokansi, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mpembe is also faces five charges of attempted murder, while his co-accused are facing one count of murder.

In addition, Mpembe and Vermaak are also each facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath at the Farlam Commission into the Marikana Massacre.

ALSO READ | Marikana trial: Former cop says he couldn't record some scenes because of 'camera and distance'

Last week, the court heard retired policeman Rapheso Masinya confess that he could not capture some of the events that were unfolding, including when his colleague was hacked to death due to his camera and distance, News24 reported.

Masinya also burst into tears while recalling the horrific scene of his colleague being killed by striking mineworkers three days prior to what became known as the Marikana massacre.

His colleague, Lepaaku [a warrant officer], succumbed to his injuries.

Masinya told the court that he saw the hacking of his colleague with his naked eye, but the video camera could not produce any footage when he zoomed in, and the images were blurry.

