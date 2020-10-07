Marikana Trial: CCTV operator describes scenes where five people were allegedly killed

The fatal incident, in which five people died three days prior to the Marikana massacre, was replayed in the North West High Court.

The incident, on 13 August 2012, captured by Lonmin Mine CCTV cameras, depicted a horrific scene involving the police at K3 shaft.

A group of mine workers, allegedly looking for those on duty, were allegedly ambushed and shot and killed.

CCTV operator Timothy Makwela said the incident, which claimed five lives, allegedly happened behind the mine's storeroom in Rustenburg.

A group of mine workers went to the mine, allegedly looking for those who were on duty, when they were allegedly ambushed and shot and killed.

In the video, a group of miners, who were on a wage increase strike, are seen moving behind the storeroom when a large police contingent in various marked vehicles arrive. Police then circle the protesting miners using vehicles, including nyalas.

"Teargas canisters were then fired at the miners and pandemonium broke out. I saw miners fleeing in different directions, with police in pursuit," alleged Makwela.

In the footage, police vehicles can be seen circling the fleeing miners and some are cornered, while a group is seen standing metres away between the trees.

Injured

Two people are on the ground, a few metres apart, and police officers are seen running between the two, while others appear to be performing CPR on the two injured miners.

Two officers are captured carrying an injured miner.

A marked police helicopter then flies above the scene and later returns and lands on the ground, between the two injured miners.

One mineworker is then taken and loaded on to the police helicopter.

Former North West deputy police commissioner Major-General William Mpembe, Salmon Vermaak, Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela are standing trial for the alleged killing of five miners on that day.

Mpembe is facing four counts of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

Mpembe and Vermaak are also each facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

A sixth count of attempted murder was earlier withdrawn against Mpembe.

It is alleged that Mpembe unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed Semi Jokansi, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Vermaak, Mguye, Mogale, Sekgwetla and Makhubela are only facing a charge of killing Phumzile Sokhanyile.

The trial continues.