Marikana trial: Cop's third day of cross-examination, defence continues questioning evidence collection

A police officer has endured three days of cross-examination from the defence in the so-called Marikana trial in which former North West deputy police commissioner Major General William Mpembe and five officers are accused of murder.

They are on trial for events that unfolded at the Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana- three days before the infamous massacre.

The defence's cross-examination has been focused on the technical aspects of the crime scene - the search for spent cartridge cases and capturing images.



The lawyer representing retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak in the so-called Marikana trial, cross-examined State witness Lieutenant Colonel Moses Mushwana for a third day in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

Advocate Kobus Burger focused Wednesday's questioning on Mushwana's collection of spent cartridge cases and gunshot projectiles.



Mushwana is a State witness in the murder trial of former North West deputy police commissioner Major General William Mpembe and five other police officers.

Mushwana attended the crime scenes, following the events that unfolded at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana - three days before the infamous massacre in August 2012. His duty was to collect forensic evidence and take photographs.

He testified that he took blood swabs from a knobkerrie and self-made spears which he took to the laboratory.

Burger questioned Mushwana on whether he had asked for any information that would have helped him identify cartridges at the scenes he visited.

In reply, Mushwana said his duty on the scene was to collect forensic evidence and capture photographs - not to interview people, noting that that was for the investigating officers.

He also asked the witness whether he had questioned residents about any holes in their houses during his other visits to the scenes. Mushwana conceded that he did not.

"Would you agree with me that if you did that, valuable information might have come out …?" Burger asked.

In reply, emphasising his point, the witness said: "My lady, I think we must not confuse issues here because that (conducting interviews) is the duty of investigating officers."

Burger asked Mushwana whether he thought it would have been easier to have asked, so that he knew where to look.

Mushwana was also cross-examined about the grid system he had used in his search for cartridges cases and bullet holes.

Telling the court about his work at the scene, Mushwana said he measured a distance of 10 meters and used spray paint.

But Burger questioned why the photo album submitted to the court as evidence had no signs of spray paint. Mushwana responded that he did not use the paint that day but used it when he returned to the scene on 14 August.

Going back to a Crime Administration System (CAS) numbering blunder which Mushwana was cross-examined on on Tuesday, Burger referred him to a statement that was commissioned on 27 March 2017.

Mushwana testified on Tuesday that the CAS number for Scene One was CAS 115/8/2012 and the second one he worked on was CAS 116/8/2012.

The lawyer asked him: "Would I be correct if I say that you were the person who typed that statement?"

"But this statement relates to evidence collected, the blood swabs etc at scenes 115, 116. Is that correct?"

"It has absolutely nothing to do with CAS 117. Colonel, for what reason did you add 117 on that statement?" asked Burger. In his reply, Mushwana said it was a typing error.



Mushwana explained on Tuesday when he was cross-examined by Mpembe's lawyer, that the numbering blunder occurred because 117 was provided to him as the CAS number for the second scene when he arrived at the police station to register the evidence. It should have been 116.

Mpembe, Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye, as well as warrant officers Katlego Sekgweleya, Masilo Mogale and Khazamola Makhubela, are on trial for the incident which claimed the lives of five people.

The former deputy provincial commissioner faces four counts of murder and five of attempted murder. It is alleged Mpembe unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed Semi Jokansi, Thembalakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

The trial continues.

