41m ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: Cop's third day of cross-examination, defence continues questioning evidence collection

Sesona Ngqakamba
Miners gathered at the koppie in Nkaneng behind Lonmin mine outside Rustenburg in 2013 to commemorate the fateful day of August 16 2012 when 34 miners were shot and killed by police in what is now called the Marikana massacre. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24
Miners gathered at the koppie in Nkaneng behind Lonmin mine outside Rustenburg in 2013 to commemorate the fateful day of August 16 2012 when 34 miners were shot and killed by police in what is now called the Marikana massacre. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24
  • A police officer has endured three days of cross-examination from the defence in the so-called Marikana trial in which former North West deputy police commissioner Major General William Mpembe and five officers are accused of murder.
  • They are on trial for events that unfolded at the Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana- three days before the infamous massacre.
  • The defence's cross-examination has been focused on the technical aspects of the crime scene - the search for spent cartridge cases and capturing images.

The lawyer representing retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak in the so-called Marikana trial, cross-examined State witness Lieutenant Colonel Moses Mushwana for a third day in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

Advocate Kobus Burger focused Wednesday's questioning on Mushwana's collection of spent cartridge cases and gunshot projectiles.

Mushwana is a State witness in the murder trial of former North West deputy police commissioner Major General William Mpembe and five other police officers. 

Mushwana attended the crime scenes, following the events that unfolded at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana - three days before the infamous massacre in August 2012. His duty was to collect forensic evidence and take photographs. 

He testified that he took blood swabs from a knobkerrie and self-made spears which he took to the laboratory.

READ MORE | Marikana trial: Police officer testifies about collecting blood swabs, evidence

Burger questioned Mushwana on whether he had asked for any information that would have helped him identify cartridges at the scenes he visited.

In reply, Mushwana said his duty on the scene was to collect forensic evidence and capture photographs - not to interview people, noting that that was for the investigating officers.

He also asked the witness whether he had questioned residents about any holes in their houses during his other visits to the scenes. Mushwana conceded that he did not. 

"Would you agree with me that if you did that, valuable information might have come out …?" Burger asked.

In reply, emphasising his point, the witness said: "My lady, I think we must not confuse issues here because that (conducting interviews) is the duty of investigating officers."

Burger asked Mushwana whether he thought it would have been easier to have asked, so that he knew where to look.

Mushwana was also cross-examined about the grid system he had used in his search for cartridges cases and bullet holes.

Telling the court about his work at the scene, Mushwana said he measured a distance of 10 meters and used spray paint.

READ | Marikana trial: Cop questioned on why he did not take visible photos of weapons at crime scene

But Burger questioned why the photo album submitted to the court as evidence had no signs of spray paint. Mushwana responded that he did not use the paint that day but used it when he returned to the scene on 14 August.

Going back to a Crime Administration System (CAS) numbering blunder which Mushwana was cross-examined on on Tuesday, Burger referred him to a statement that was commissioned on 27 March 2017. 

Mushwana testified on Tuesday that the CAS number for Scene One was CAS 115/8/2012 and the second one he worked on was CAS 116/8/2012.

The lawyer asked him: "Would I be correct if I say that you were the person who typed that statement?"

"But this statement relates to evidence collected, the blood swabs etc at scenes 115, 116. Is that correct?"

"It has absolutely nothing to do with CAS 117. Colonel, for what reason did you add 117 on that statement?" asked Burger.  In his reply, Mushwana said it was a typing error.

Mushwana explained on Tuesday when he was cross-examined by Mpembe's lawyer, that the numbering blunder occurred because 117 was provided to him as the CAS number for the second scene when he arrived at the police station to register the evidence. It should have been 116.

Mpembe, Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye, as well as warrant officers Katlego Sekgweleya, Masilo Mogale and Khazamola Makhubela, are on trial for the incident which claimed the lives of five people.

The former deputy provincial commissioner faces four counts of murder and five of attempted murder. It is alleged Mpembe unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed Semi Jokansi, Thembalakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku. 

The trial continues. 

ICYMI | Marikana murder trial: Cop questioned on integrity of crime scenes

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Marikana trial: Case against former deputy police commissioner continues in the high court
Marikana trial: Footage used to show events leading to horrific massacre
Marikana trial: SABC may be subpoenaed for video footage which contains 'crucial' evidence
Read more on:
crimemarikana massacrecourts
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6101 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.29
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1926.04
(+0.83)
Silver
25.09
(+1.45)
Platinum
886.50
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2394.99
(+0.68)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo