Marikana trial: Defence concludes cross-examination, says cop's evidence cannot be 'entertained'

A police officer testifying in the murder trial of a former deputy police commissioner has finished his cross-examination.

The officer has been in the witness stand since Monday and endured hard questioning from the defence.

He was at the scene on 13 August, the day chaos erupted at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana.

"I put it to you the defence has proven that this album of yours and your evidence cannot be entertained with any seriousness."

Those were the closing words of defence lawyer Henko Scholtz on Friday morning after his cross-examination of Lieutenant-Colonel Moses Mushwana, who testified in the murder trial of former deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and five other police officers.

Mushwana did not have an easy time on the stand.

He faced tough questions from the defence in the North West High Court sitting in Mahikeng before Judge Tebogo Djadje.

He is attached to the Local Criminal Records Centre (LCRC) and compiled forensic evidence and photographs of the scene where chaos erupted at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana - three days before the infamous massacre in August 2012.

Mushwana was at the scene shortly after the horrific incident, which resulted in the death of two police officers and three miners.

The deceased were later identified as Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mpembe is on trial alongside former colleagues Salmon Vermaak, Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela, who have all pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

Scholtz's clients - Mguye, Mogale, Sekgwetla and Makhubela - are being directly linked to Sokhanyile's death.

Mpembe and Vermaak are also charged with defeating the ends of justice and giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

During his examination by the State's prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Mashile, Mushwana told the court that he took blood swabs from a knobkerrie and a self-made spear. He also testified about collecting cartridge cases at the scene and capturing photographs of the deceased.

He was quizzed by all three defence lawyers - Scholtz, Jan Ellis, who represents Mpembe, and Kobus Burger for Vermaak - on various aspects, which ranged from photography, Crime Administration System (CAS) numbering and the tampering of the crime scene.

His sketch plan, which the defence argued was out of scale, was also in question.

Statements from other officials, who were at the scene, also revealed that one of the deceased, Sokhanyile, had stab wounds. They also stated that cartridge cases were found not far from the deceased.

But Mushwana disagreed with this.

He acknowledged that his crime scene was not fully cordoned off and, during re-examination by Mashile, insisted that there had been no tampering.

Mushwana's photo album also came into question by Scholtz, who said it was not consistent and it did not clarify on which dates he had taken the pictures.

Scholtz asked Mushwana whether there were IPID officers on the scene on the day. He replied that they were, but he did not remember conversing with them.

"I can't remember whether I did go to them or not because it was so busy," he said.

When Scholtz said the witness' views about IPID's presence were conflicting, he said: "I said I heard that the IPID members [were] there. So I can't [confirm] whether I did meet them."

Mushwana added that he could not recall the duties of IPID on the day, adding that they were also not present during his revisits to the crime scene.

"I want to then put it to you, Lt Colonel, your attempt made in annexure G is hopelessly inadequate." Henko Scholtz

Mushwana told the court that he believed he did what he could at the crime scene.

In reply, Scholtz said: "You are very well aware of your shortcomings as has been highlighted by the defence in your cross-examination.

"I put it to you that the defence has proven that this album of yours and your evidence cannot be entertained with any seriousness."

The trial was postponed to 10 May 2021 and will run for three weeks until 28 May.

