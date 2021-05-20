Marikana trial: Defence lawyer accuses State witness of not testifying 'truthfully'

William Mpembe's lawyer believes a police officer's testimony was far from the truth of what happened in Marikana.

The officer was under cross-examination for the third day on Thursday.

Mpembe's lawyer took issue with a statement the officer had previously made, compared to the evidence he gave in court.

The North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday continued with the cross-examination of State witness, Sergeant Benjamin Mahume, in the trial of former provincial deputy police commissioner, William Mpembe, and five other officers.

Mpembe's lawyer, advocate Jan Ellis, cross-examined Mahume for the third day before Judge Tebogo Djaje.

Mpembe faces four counts of murder and five of attempted murder for events that occurred at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana on 13 August 2012.

He is on trial alongside his former colleagues, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye, as well as Warrant Officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela.

Chaos at the mine erupted after police fired shots at striking miners.

The incident claimed the lives of five people - workers Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Thembelakhe Mati, and police officers Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mahume testified that, on the day, Mpembe ordered police officers to fire teargas canisters, stun grenades and rubber bullets at striking miners.

During his cross-examination on Thursday, Ellis' line of questioning focused on the order Mpembe allegedly gave, as testified to by Mahume, and how the police reacted to it.

The defence lawyer also shifted attention to a statement Mahume had drafted and signed on 20 February 2017, in which he found loopholes.

Ellis suggested to the witness that, in his statement, he had left out certain aspects, which he had now brought up during his testimony.

But the police officer disagreed, saying he had not been as explicit in the document as he was when he testified.

Mahume said:

I am remembering other details about what happened [on the day] as I am being questioned here.

In the statement, which Ellis read to the court on the record, Mahume wrote that Mpembe ordered members to "disarm" striking miners.

Mahume previously testified that Mpembe told police fire to teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at the miners.

The witness said he understood Mpembe's "disarm" command to mean that police should fire teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets.

He said police officers only fired shots after Mpembe ordered that they should "disarm" the miners.

Ellis put it to the officer that Mpembe did not instruct police to "disarm" the miners - but he disagreed.

Witnesses have previously told the court the miners were armed with pangas and knobkerries.

Mahume told the court that Mpembe's exact words were "CS (teargas), stun grenades, rubber bullets" when he gave the order.

In his statement, Mahume wrote that Mpembe said one teargas canister should be used and two rounds per person. He was specific on the numbers.

Ellis again took issue with the witness for not mentioning certain information in the statement, which he had now brought up before the court.

He questioned why Mahume said Mpembe commanded police to "disarm" striking miners, but he did not testify about that.

Mahume also testified that, after Mpembe ordered the police to fire teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades at striking miners, a "white [police] member" fired a teargas canister.

Warrant Officer Daniel Pieter Kuhn testified in the court last week that he fired the first teargas canister.

But Ellis suggested that Mahume only referred to a "white member" because he had probably heard the officer's evidence.

"You were specific on what the general said. The general said: 'CS (teargas), rubber bullets and stun grenades'.

"What I am suggesting to you, Mr Mahume, it is not the same as the instruction you wrote in your statement."

Ellis added:

What I am suggesting [is that] there is no documentation forwarded from the State to, at least, explain what he wrote in 2017. What I am suggesting to this witness, [is] that referring in his evidence to the white member is only because a white member testified about firing a CS. And that is not his own evidence. He must have heard it from someone. It is not truthful.

Mahume responded that he had seen the "white member", but he did not explain in detail.

Ellis put it to the court he would argue that details Mahume gave in the statement and his testimony were "totally different" - but the officer disagreed, maintaining it was the same.

He said Mpembe would also deny that he ever gave such an order on the day.

"I was near him. I was the most junior. I heard him. I would also not tell a lie about him because I respect him - he was my commander."

The trial continues until 28 May.