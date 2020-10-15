52m ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: Footage used to show events leading to horrific massacre

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miners singing at the koppie in Marikana during the commemoration of the fateful day.
Miners singing at the koppie in Marikana during the commemoration of the fateful day.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24
  • SABC news video footage was used to depict visuals of some of the events that saw two police officers and three miners losing their lives in Marikana.
  • The video shown comes after one that was taken by retired police video operator Warrant Officer Rapheso Masinya on 13 August 2012.
  • Masinya told the North West High Court in Mahikeng the person in the footage could be him because they were wearing similar clothes to those he wore at the time.

SABC news video footage was used in court to depict visuals of some of the events that saw two police officers and three miners losing their lives in Marikana.

The video was shown after one taken by retired police video operator Warrant Officer Rapheso Masinya on 13 August 2012, prior to the Marikana massacre.

In the horrific events that happened at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana, Masinya is seen in civilian clothes carrying a camera.

It took him a few seconds to accept the person in the video was him.

Masinya told the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday the person filmed by the SABC could be him because they were wearing similar clothes to those he wore at the time.

READ | Marikana trial: CCTV operator describes scenes

He also accepted the SABC footage was clearer than his.

In the footage, a photographer is seen capturing the body of Warrant Officer Hendrik Monene and later, visuals of when the injured Warrant Officer Solomon Baloyi was airlifted by a police helicopter to hospital.

Denied

Masinya earlier denied he saw a helicopter airlifting Baloyi, saying he only saw the chopper flying away.

He confirmed he recorded Monene's body lying next to his police cap covered in blood.

The cap was facing towards his face.

READ | Marikana trial: Former cop recorded scenes of bodies found '3 days before massacre'

Later in Masinya's video, Monene's bloodied cap is facing his left arm and not his head as was shown earlier.

In a third clip, an R5 magazine lies on top of Monene's cap.

When asked about seeing a police helicopter and gunshots being fired, Masinya claimed he could not remember.

Chopper

However, the sound of the chopper and gunshots are clearly heard in the video he took.

"I'm not denying I can't remember hearing the noise and gunshots. I don't remember hearing the helicopter flying. I am now hearing gunshots and a helicopter hovering, but I didn't count how many shots were fired."

Masinya denied seeing police officers Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela at the scene.

Mguye, Mogale, Sekgwetla and Makhubela, together with Colonel Salmon Vermaak and former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe, have all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Mpembe and Vermaak are each facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam commission of inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

The trial continues on 19 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Marikana trial: Former cop says he couldn't record some scenes because of 'camera and distance'
Marikana massacre: Cop bursts into tears recalling how a colleague was hacked to death
Marikana trial: Gory video depicting bodies of two cops and three miners played in court
Read more on:
sabcnorth westmahikengcourtsmarikana massacre
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 1976 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 2269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

6h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(-0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.79
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.77)
Gold
1894.79
(-0.13)
Silver
23.83
(-1.21)
Platinum
857.00
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2330.00
(-0.15)
All Share
54790.27
(-1.09)
Top 40
50449.68
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9810.67
(+0.80)
Industrial 25
74466.32
(-1.39)
Resource 10
53901.77
(-1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo