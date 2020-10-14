Marikana trial: Former cop says he couldn't record some scenes because of 'camera and distance'

A former police video operator says he didn't fail his employer when he was deployed to record incidents, which led to the death of five people.

This is despite retired policeman Rapheso Masinya confessing he could not capture some of the events due to his camera and distance.

Masinya says he didn't perform well when he captured the gory images of dead bodies prior to the Marikana massacre.

The incident, which saw two police officers hacked to death by striking Lonmin mineworkers, and later the killing of three miners, took place on 13 August 2012.

Retired policeman Rapheso Masinya confessed that he could not capture some of the events that were unfolding, especially when his colleague was hacked to death, due to his camera and distance.

Masinya had earlier blamed his police-issued camera for not being able to capture the situation when slain policeman Sello Lepaaku was hacked to death by striking Lonmin miners.

Masinya told the North West High Court in Mahikeng that, although he did not capture the incidents on camera, he didn't fail his employer.

"I didn't fail the police and Marikana people. I utilised resources I was provided with. I utilised them to my best ability. I did what I could to my level best," said Masinya.

Masinya added that he didn't notice when a police helicopter dropped about 20 teargas canisters and 10 stun grenades on the miners at Lonmin Mine K3 shaft, where the deaths took place.

"I didn't see a helicopter firing at the miners. Maybe that happened at the other site of the area I was," Masinya said.

Former North West deputy provincial commissioner Major-General William Mpembe is facing four murder charges for the deaths of Semi Jokansi, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mpembe is also facing five charges of attempted murder.

Mpembe's former colleagues Salmon Vermaak, Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela are facing one count of murder.

Meanwhile, Mpembe and Vermaak are also each facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

Burst into tears

Earlier, Masinya burst into tears when recalling the horrific scene of his colleague being killed by striking mineworkers three days before the Marikana massacre.

He told the court that, on 13 August 2012, he saw miners hacking his colleague, Warrant Officer Sello Lepaaku.

"I was alighting out of a car when I saw Mpembe shouting, 'where are the police, they (miners) are killing a police officer'.

"The standard of the camera I was using could not give me clear pictures as Mpembe was screaming that they are killing a policeman. I focused on the policeman who was being hacked and the video could not record because of the distance.

"Mpembe was near the place where the policeman was being hacked, about 50 metres from where I was. At the time, there was no police helicopter on the scene yet," said Masinya.

He added:

I saw with my naked eyes how the officer was being attacked. The video camera couldn't produce any footage when I zoomed and the images were blurry. I saw a policeman being hacked by miners using the dangerous weapons they were carrying.

Adjournment

Judge Tebogo Djadje adjourned for a few minutes for Masinya to compose himself.

The court heard that Lepaaku later succumbed to his injuries.

"I didn't record when Lepaaku was being taken into a police van. At the time, my mind was concentrating on other things happening on the ground. Lepaaku was too weak. I was affected emotionally because Lepaaku was my colleague.

"I saw one helicopter airlifting Warrant Officer Baloyi for medical attention after being attacked. I also saw a handcuffed miner when I started recording. From there, I saw Warrant Officer Monene lying on the ground injured.

"Monene was being assisted next to the helicopter. From there, I went to a shack where I found a lifeless male body lying on the stoep, not two bodies as I have earlier said. A spear was lying next to the body," said Masinya.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

