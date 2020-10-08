41m ago

Marikana trial: Gory video depicting bodies of two cops and three miners played in court

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A video depicting alleged crime scenes of bodies of police officers and striking mine workers was shown in court. 
  • The scene was recorded at Lonmin Mine K3 shaft on 13 August 2012, three days before the Marikana massacre, a court has heard. 
  • The deceased were Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku. 

Human blood spilled on the ground and the bloodied bodies of two police officers and three striking miners. These are some of th images captured by now retired policeman, Warrant Officer Rapheso Masinya, which was played out before a court. 

The scene was recorded at Lonmin Mine K3 shaft on 13 August 2012, three days before the Marikana massacre, it is alleged.

The deceased were later identified as Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile, Thembelakhe Mati, Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Among those captured in the video is Mgcineni Noki, popularly known as Mambush, verbally engaging with the police, led by former North West police commissioner Major-General William Mpembe. 

In the video that was played in the North West High Court in Mahikeng, Mpembe addressed a group of miners, who appeared to be kneeling and armed with spears and knobkerries. 

Mpembe is seen pleading with the miners to surrender their weapons and vacate the place.

Noki appears then to stand up and reply that they must be addressed where they are. They were not prepared to vacate the place.

"… we are not going to damage anything. We are prepared to stay here," replied Noki.

Mpembe replied: "We plead with you. We didn't come here with intentions to arrest you. Our problem is the things (weapons) you are carrying. They are illegal. If you all want to leave, you can go, but ensure that you hand over those things in your possession. Those things you are possessing are illegal. 

Gather

"You have to gather as a single group, so your leaders can address you. You are not allowed to be in separate groups as you are because there is another group meeting at the koppie. To gather in such a way is illegal. We are here to tell you that you must never again gather in such a way. 

"You are not supposed to be carrying spears. Those spears are illegal," said Mpembe. 

Noki replied: "We are not here to commit an offence. It is better for us to go with you with these things (weapons) we are carrying. We are not fighting. Let's all go together to the koppie, where we will hand over our weapons. 

"You must bring the employer to the koppie to give us answers. We want that person. Don't beat us. You must go to the mine and bring the employer to answer our request for money.  

"... our employer earlier sent people who didn't give us answers we want. We are carrying these things because the mine security opened fire and shot at two of our people," Noki said. 

Shot

Noki then told Mpembe that a person from the National Union of Mineworkers had earlier shot two of their striking members. 

"We want to take those spears from your possession and I am starting to count," Mpembe warned the kneeling miners with his hands raised. 

"I don't have a problem with you. All I want are your spears. If I don't get those spears, I'm not going to let you go," Mpembe repeated. 

The miners then walked away, singing and wielding their weapons. 

Later in the video, three miners and two police officers are, separately, lying motionless. 

An injured miner, who identified himself as Zolile Boqo, is seen being attended to by medics. 

Mpembe faces four counts of murder and five charges of attempted murder. 

Mpembe and former colleague Salmon Vermaak each face a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014. 

Vermaak and policemen Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela face a charge of killing Sokhanyile.

The trial continues. 

