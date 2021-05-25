1h ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: Miners may have been in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition - defence lawyer

Sesona Ngqakamba in Mahikeng
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.
Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image
  • Lawyers concluded cross-examining a police officer in the murder trial of William Mpembe and five other officers. 
  • They grilled the officer on every single detail about the events that happened in Marikana in 2012. 
  • The court heard that striking miners may have ended up with ammunition on the tragic day. 

Striking mineworkers may have possibly ended up in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition, which they allegedly stole from an injured police officer on 13 August 2012 at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana, defence lawyer Henko Scholtz told the North West High Court.

Scholtz concluded cross-examining the State's witness, Sergeant Benjamin Mahume, by suggesting that he could not deny to the court that his late colleague, Warrant Officer Sello Lepaaku, had an R5 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition.

On Monday, Mahume testified under cross-examination, for the fifth day, in the murder trial of former North West deputy police commissioner, Major-General William Mpembe, and five other officers.

Lepaaku, along with another officer, Hendrick Monene, died after police clashed with striking mineworkers at the shaft three days before the infamous Marikana massacre.

Mineworkers Semi Jokanisi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Thembelakhe Mati were also killed.

ICYMI | Marikana Trial: Defence probes sequence of events as witness continues cross-examination

Mpembe is on trial alongside his former colleagues, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak, Constable Nkosana Mguye, and Warrant Officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela. 

Mahume testified before Judge Tebogo Djaje that chaos erupted after Mpembe instructed tear gas to be fired at the workers on their way to the "koppie" (hill).

News24 previously reported that striking miners were looking for other miners, who had reported for duty at the K3 shaft when the horrific scenes unfolded.

Mahume testified that miners dispersed after they were shot at, and that two miners allegedly attacked Lepaaku. 

Video footage showing what happened on the day was again viewed in the court on Monday. 

Mpembe's lawyer, Kobus Burger, put it to the witness that, based on the visuals, his version that a tear gas canister was fired and later a stun grenade was not true. 

But Mahume said, based on what he saw and recalled from the day, he only saw one tear gas canister being fired and the group then dispersed. 

The footage, however, showed two tear gas canisters and stun grenades before the workers started running.

"I only saw one CS (tear gas) and people started scattering," Mahume replied to Burger.

Ammunition

Mahume also testified that two workers used a panga to "chop" Lepaaku, and that they took what looked like an R5 rifle from him.

The witness, however, could not be certain whether it was an R5 rifle.

But Scholtz, who represents Mguye, Mogale, Sekgwetla and Makhubela, told the court he had a statement, attached with an occurrence book.

The lawyer said the statement was written by one of the State's witnesses. 

WRAP | Marikana trial: What went down in court this week

Although senior State prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Mashile, had an issue with a statement of another witness being put to Mahume, Scholtz continued with specific paragraphs and details of the occurrence book, which showed that Lepaaku was issued with an R5 rifle. 

Scholtz said the occurrence book confirmed that a firearm and 60 rounds of ammunition were issued to Lepaaku.

He added that the officer, who had attached the occurrence book, said two magazines with 60 rounds were issued by "Captain Mayekiso".

But Mahume could neither confirm nor deny the contents of that statement, reiterating he could not be sure the gun removed from his colleague was an R5.

The police officer maintained "it looked" like one. 

But Scholtz continued: 

Based on this document, I want to put it to you that you cannot deny that it is possible that 60 rounds of R5 bullets came into the [possession of] persons who took the rifle from the late Warrant Officer Lepaaku.

Mahume testified that he saw the miners "celebrating" with a shotgun and what he believed was an R5 rifle. 

The trial continues on Tuesday and is expected to run until Friday. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtsmarikana massacrecrime
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2640 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 9865 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34971 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.90
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,875.58
-0.3%
Silver
27.53
-0.9%
Palladium
2,747.42
+0.7%
Platinum
1,175.86
-0.3%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,057
0.0%
All Share
66,055
0.0%
Resource 10
66,414
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,504
0.0%
Financial 15
12,764
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo