1h ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: Mpembe instructed police to shoot at miners, witness tells court

Sesona Ngqakamba in Mahikeng
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on August 16, 2012 in Marikana. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on August 16, 2012 in Marikana. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • A witness in the murder trial of former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe told the court he commanded police officers to shoot at miners.  
  • The officer testified one of the officers who died on the day was "chopped". 
  • Mpembe faces five counts of murder and attempted murder of those who were killed on 13 August 2012 at the Lonmin K3 shaft. 

Former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe instructed the police to shoot at striking Marikana miners on 13 August 2012, the North West High Court heard on Tuesday.

Sergeant Benjamin Mahume testified in the murder trial of Mpembe and five other officers before Judge Tebogo Djadje.

He told the court Mpembe had commanded the police to shoot the miners because they were attacking an officer. 

Mpembe is on trial alongside co-accused retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye as well as warrant officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela.

During examination by prosecutor advocate Kenneth Mashile, Mahume testified about what happened at the Lonmin K3 shaft on 13 August 2012, three days before the infamous Marikana massacre.

The incident claimed the lives of five people - workers Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Thembelakhe Mati as well as police officers Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mahume broke down in court when he described how Mpembe instructed the police shoot at striking miners because they were "killing a police officer".

"General Mpembe said 'a police is being killed, shoot!'" Mahume said, raising his voice before shedding tears in the witness stand.

The court had to adjourn for five minutes after the witness broke down.

Mahume is attached to Rustenburg Public Order Policing and responded to the scene after being called to support a Joint Operations Committee (JOC) on the day.

He was a constable then, he said.

READ | Marikana trial: 'Who instructed that police fire teargas, stun grenades?'

It was suspected striking miners were at the K3 shaft looking for other miners who had reported for duty when horrific scenes later unfolded, News24 reported.

Mahume said when they arrived at the JOC at the mine, security officers told them the miners were gathered at a railway line.

He added he was with another colleague travelling in a Nyala when they arrived at the mine.

They were then taken to the railway line, where they found the miners.

Mahume said when he arrived at the railway line, they stopped behind the striking crowd whom Mpembe was addressing.

"We alighted, and I found General Mpembe busy speaking to them [the miners]," he told the court.

Mahume said he knew Mpembe and had worked with him at other crowd management operations in Brits and Tlokweng.

The witness told the court he could not correctly understand the language Mpembe was speaking.

"Then the crowd sat down. While they sat, they then started taking their weapons," Mahume told the court.

He said police officers then circled the crowd. Soon after, a "sound of weapons" was heard from the miners before they all stood up.

Mahume added they were instructed to make way for the miners, who then started moving.

Police officers open fire on striking mine workers
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on August 16, 2012 in Marikana. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

He said Mpembe then instructed police officers to escort the miners, adding the group moved to an open space, and the police walked behind them in a "C shape".

Mahume said while they walked, Lepaaku was on his right-hand side and Mpembe on his left.

He testified Mpembe commanded a tear gas canister should be fired.

"The purpose of that was to disarm those people. He [Mpembe] gave a command that others must shoot with rubber bullets and stun grenades. 

"I could properly hear the command given by accused 1 [Mpembe]."

Mahume said "a white officer" fired the first tear gas canister, and the crowd started dispersing.

Last week, Warrant Officer Daniel Pieter Kuhn testified he had fired it. 

Mahume added the crowd was moving towards the informal settlement and posed no threat.

ALSO READ |Marikana trial: Witness testifies that he 'thinks' he shot one of the miners

He said a stun grenade was also thrown at the crowd, adding he, however, could not see who had thrown it. 

The officer testified he fired two rubber bullets towards two miners during the commotion, saying one of the miners had a panga and blanket in his hands and the other a knobkerrie.

Mahume said he tried approaching them, but when he saw they were going to injure him, he turned back and ran back to his colleagues.

He added when he again turned to the direction of the miners, they were attacking Lepaaku and took his gun.

Mahume said when they took it, Lepaaku was already lying on the ground "chopped".

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRIC
The iconic photo taken during the strike at Lonmins Karee Platinum Mine demanding a wage increase on 16 August 2012.
Getty Images Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The officer said the gun looked like an R5 rifle.

He testified the miners, who attacked Lepaaku, jumped from the gravel road to a nearby shack where he could see them "celebrating".

Mahume said he did not see where Mpembe went after he gave the command to shoot. 

"I don't know where he went to." 

The State alleged the police officers, under Mpembe's command, indiscriminately fired shots at a fleeing crowd of workers.

Mpembe faces four counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

He and Vermaak are also charged with defeating the ends of justice and giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

The trial will continue until 28 May.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtsmarikana massacre
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1443 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
14% - 5642 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
13.98
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,868.91
+0.1%
Silver
28.21
+0.1%
Palladium
2,907.01
+0.2%
Platinum
1,223.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,190
-0.0%
All Share
67,255
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,784
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,774
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,689
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo