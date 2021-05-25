1h ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: Police commander says Mpembe took charge of the situation at Lonmin K3 shaft

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.
Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image
  • A Rustenburg POP commander says he took a step back from handling the situation at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana.
  • The officer is testifying in the murder trial of Major-General William Mpembe and five other officers. 
  • He will continue his testimony on Wednesday.  

A Public Order Policing (POP) commander testified in the North West High Court in Mahikeng that he took a step back as operational commander at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana on 13 August 2012.

The officer told the court he did so because his senior, former provincial deputy police commissioner, Major-General William Mpembe, asked him to step back. Mpembe then proceeded to take the lead. 

Senior State prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Mashile, led Lieutenant-Colonel Omphile Joseph Merafe's evidence in the murder trial of Mpembe and five other officers before Judge Tebogo Djaje on Tuesday. 

The police officer is attached to Rustenburg POP and is the unit's commander. 

MARIKANA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRICA
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.

He detailed his version of the events, which resulted in five people being killed after police clashed with striking mineworkers. 

Mpembe is in the dock with his former colleagues, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak, Constable Nkosana Mguye, and Warrant Officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela. 

Mineworkers Semi Jokanisi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Thembelakhe Mati, and police officers Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku died.

Police fired shots in an attempt to disperse striking miners on their way to the "koppie" (hill). 

READ | Marikana trial: Miners may have been in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition - defence lawyer

Merafe told the court that, before the tragic incident, senior police officers gathered at Lonmin's Joint Operations Centre, where they viewed CCTV footage of the mining area. 

Officers also held a meeting with Lonmin's mine management, who had raised concerns about unrest in the area.

Merafe said, as they viewed the footage, striking miners were seen marching towards Wonderkop. 

After the meeting ended, Mpembe was left in charge by then provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Zukiswa Mbombo, the court heard. 

MARIKANA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRICA
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement in Marikana.

Mpembe instructed officers to drive to where the group was marching, in order to establish what was happening, Merafe testified.

He told the court that, when they arrived, they found the group gathered not far from a railway line.

Merafe said there were 70 POP members and seven senior officers from the unit.

He added that POP members from Johannesburg, Pretoria and Mpumalanga were also present. He was in charge because he was the senior commander on the scene. 

The Tactical Response Team and the National Intervention Unit were also present. 

But, before they reached the group, they stopped two men, who were wearing blankets. The men were searched and found to be in possession of firearms. 

Merafe said the men were arrested. 

The court also heard, from Merafe, that Mpembe was the overall commander and gave instructions. 

Merafe said they approached the group of about 300, who were armed with spears, knobkerries and pangas. 

Police officers open fire on striking mine workers
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement.

When the officers were about 10 metres away from the workers, they stopped. 

Obeyed instructions

Merafe said, as POP commander, he approached the miners, but was stopped by Mpembe and Colonel Sholo Samuel Diole. 

Diole was the Visible Policing coordinator of the Rustenburg cluster. 

"[They] said, 'come back, these people will kill you, Merafe'.

"I went back because the one that was speaking to me, telling me to go back, was my senior, Major-General Mpembe, as well as Diole, also my senior. So I obeyed their instruction," Merafe said.

He said Mpembe then moved to approach the group himself, in order to negotiate. 

MARIKANA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRICA
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.

The court heard the group spoke Fanakalo, a language mostly used in mining areas.

But, because Mpembe could not understand the language, he asked someone to interpret as he tried negotiating and pleading with the men to put their weapons down. 

The miners, though, wanted to head to the hill and refused to drop their weapons.  

Request to take over

Merafe said because he could see the workers were not adhering to Mpembe's request, he asked to take over because he was the operational commander. 

"I requested to the general that I take over the situation to deal with these people. I told the general [that] I want to disperse these people and disarm them. 

"The general (Mpembe) replied, 'no, I cannot allow incidents such as [the] Tatane incident to happen here'."

MARIKANA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRICA
Police officers open fire on striking mine workers outside the Nkageng informal settlement on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.

Andries Tatane died after being shot with rubber bullets at close range by police during a service delivery protest in Ficksburg on 13 April 2011, News24 previously reported.

Merafe said: "Because the general refused to let me do my job as an operational commander, I stood back and let him continue with his own thing." 

He said, because Mpembe spoke loudly, other members heard him talking about the Tatane incident and moved to put their shotguns inside the vehicles. 

The trial continues until Friday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtsmarikana massacre
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2808 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10523 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.88
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,898.69
+1.0%
Silver
27.98
+0.7%
Palladium
2,772.12
+1.6%
Platinum
1,195.43
+1.3%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,106
+0.1%
All Share
66,077
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,445
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,060
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,993
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo