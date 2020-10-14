18m ago

add bookmark

Marikana trial: SABC may be subpoenaed for video footage which contains 'crucial' evidence

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miners sing and dance during the commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre in August 2016.
Miners sing and dance during the commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre in August 2016.
Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images
  • Defence attorneys may seek court order for access to SABC video footage of fatal events before Marikana massacre.
  • The SABC aired video footage on Tuesday, which showed some of the scenes that led to the death of five people.
  • The defence lawyer said the national broadcaster had shown a video which was not in the defence or the State's possession.

The SABC may be summoned to provide crucial video footage, which depicted some of the fatal events that happened three days before the Marikana massacre.

The North West High Court sitting in Mafikeng has heard that the SABC aired video footage on Tuesday evening, showing some of the scenes that led to the death of two police officers and three striking Lonmin mineworkers at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana.

The dispute came after the defence lawyer, advocate K Burger, complained to Judge Tebogo Djadje that the national broadcaster had shown a video which was not in the possession of the defence or the State.

READ | Marikana massacre: Cop bursts into tears recalling how a colleague was hacked to

The court heard the SABC had refused to provide the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with copies of the footage prior to the commencement of the trial.

"…. from the NPA's side somewhere during their investigations, there was a Section 205 subpoena issued to obtain certain footage from the SABC. We requested a copy of the subpoena, which was denied. I don't understand why.

"We are entitled to that subpoena. I'm seeking an order that the NPA supply us with that Section 205 subpoena. In my opinion, on 13 August 2012, there was no media coverage at (Lonmin K3 shaft). I request the court issue an order for the footage to be brought to court," said Burger.

Djadje advised that investigators must first secure the video from the SABC and, if not, the court must issue an order.

"Regarding that footage, there was an agreement that the State will make endeavours to obtain the footage first by the investigators or through a court order," Djadje said.

Original clip overridden  

The State's prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Mashile, said they had earlier requested the entire video clip and were told by the SABC that they had overridden it and were no longer in possession of the entire clip.

ALSO READ | Marikana trial: Former cop says he couldn't record some scenes because of 'camera and distance'

Burger then asked Djadje to issue an immediate order - to show that the SABC lied to the NPA and investigators because the said video clip was in the broadcaster's possession.

"Let us give the SABC until tomorrow. If necessary, I will issue an order," Djadje said.

Burger is representing policeman Salmon Vermaak.

Vermaak, former North West deputy commissioner William Mpembe, and police officers Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. 

Mpembe and Vermaak are each also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014. 

The trail continues.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Marikana trial: Former cop says he couldn't record some scenes because of 'camera and distance'
Marikana massacre: Cop bursts into tears recalling how a colleague was hacked to death
Marikana massacre: Trial postponed after court interpreter falls ill
Read more on:
sabcnorth westmafikengcourtsmarikana massacre
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 557 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1908.70
(+0.87)
Silver
24.45
(+1.27)
Platinum
864.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2344.37
(+2.17)
All Share
55424.08
(+0.67)
Top 40
51077.31
(+0.70)
Financial 15
9686.95
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
75765.50
(+0.59)
Resource 10
54731.95
(+1.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo