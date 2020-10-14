Marikana trial: SABC may be subpoenaed for video footage which contains 'crucial' evidence

Defence attorneys may seek court order for access to SABC video footage of fatal events before Marikana massacre.

The SABC aired video footage on Tuesday, which showed some of the scenes that led to the death of five people.

The defence lawyer said the national broadcaster had shown a video which was not in the defence or the State's possession.

The SABC may be summoned to provide crucial video footage, which depicted some of the fatal events that happened three days before the Marikana massacre.

The North West High Court sitting in Mafikeng has heard that the SABC aired video footage on Tuesday evening, showing some of the scenes that led to the death of two police officers and three striking Lonmin mineworkers at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana.

The dispute came after the defence lawyer, advocate K Burger, complained to Judge Tebogo Djadje that the national broadcaster had shown a video which was not in the possession of the defence or the State.

The court heard the SABC had refused to provide the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with copies of the footage prior to the commencement of the trial.

"…. from the NPA's side somewhere during their investigations, there was a Section 205 subpoena issued to obtain certain footage from the SABC. We requested a copy of the subpoena, which was denied. I don't understand why.

"We are entitled to that subpoena. I'm seeking an order that the NPA supply us with that Section 205 subpoena. In my opinion, on 13 August 2012, there was no media coverage at (Lonmin K3 shaft). I request the court issue an order for the footage to be brought to court," said Burger.

Djadje advised that investigators must first secure the video from the SABC and, if not, the court must issue an order.

"Regarding that footage, there was an agreement that the State will make endeavours to obtain the footage first by the investigators or through a court order," Djadje said.

Original clip overridden

The State's prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Mashile, said they had earlier requested the entire video clip and were told by the SABC that they had overridden it and were no longer in possession of the entire clip.

Burger then asked Djadje to issue an immediate order - to show that the SABC lied to the NPA and investigators because the said video clip was in the broadcaster's possession.

"Let us give the SABC until tomorrow. If necessary, I will issue an order," Djadje said.

Burger is representing policeman Salmon Vermaak.

Vermaak, former North West deputy commissioner William Mpembe, and police officers Nkosana Mguye, Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Mpembe and Vermaak are each also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another of giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

The trail continues.

