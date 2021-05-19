Marikana trial: The situation was 'tense', emotional officer testifies under cross-examination

A police officer testifying in the murder trial of former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe told the court one of his colleagues died at the hands of striking miners.

The officer became emotional as he described the events.

The trial continues until 28 May.



A police officer struggled to contain himself at the Marikana trial in the North West High Court on Wednesday when he testified about the death of one of his colleagues on 13 August 2012 at Lonmin K3 shaft.

State witness Sergeant Benjamin Mahume was being cross-examined for a second day by Jan Ellis, the lawyer representing former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe. The cross-examination was technical and focused on various aspects of what happened that day when police and striking miners clashed, resulting in the death of five people.

The incident happened three days before the infamous Marikana massacre. It claimed the lives of five people - workers Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile and Thembelakhe Mati, and police officers Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku.

Mpembe is on trial before Judge Tebogo Djaje, alongside his co-accused, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye as well as warrant officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela.

The former deputy commissioner faces four counts of murder and five of attempted murder. He and Vermaak are also charged with defeating the ends of justice and giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre from 2013 to 2014.

READ | Marikana trial: Mpembe instructed police to shoot at miners, witness tells court

It is the State's case that police officers indiscriminately shot at fleeing striking miners on the day. But the defence's stance is that officers were under attack.

During the cross-examination, Ellis probed Mahume on the different police units' roles that day.

He also focused on the commands that Mpembe had given.

Mahume was attached to the Rustenburg Public Order Policing (POP) unit that day. He testified that the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Tactical Response Teams (TRT) were also present.

Mahume testified that Mpembe commanded that police shoot at the miners because they attacked a police officer.

He said he attended the events that day along with a colleague and found striking miners gathered at a railway line. It is suspected that miners were looking for other miners who had reported for duty at the K3 shaft, News24 previously reported.

Mahume testified that he arrived at the railway line in a nyala and found Mpembe addressing the crowd.

Did police officers shoot mineworkers after they were attacked at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana on 13 August 2012? The testimony of a police officer in the North West High Court in Mahikeng gave a sense that this may have been the case. | @Sesona_Ngqaks https://t.co/WJtK6UFjTE — News24 (@News24) May 14, 2021

A while later, after the miners sat down, they stood up and started to move.

Mpembe also instructed that a way be opened and that police officers escort the miners, who then proceeded to give way. The miners were walking towards an informal settlement and police officers escorted them in a "C-shape" formation, Mahume said.

He told the court that as they walked, the "C shape" became wider. But the police officer could not give clarity on the number of officers who were part of the formation.

Commands

Mahume told the court that he was instructed by his section commander, Lieutenant Colonel Omphile Joseph Merafe, to go to the scene for support.

Although he was there under Merafe, who was the Rustenburg POP commander, Mahume said he heard three specific commands from Mpembe.

Getty Images Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image

The court heard that the former deputy commissioner first instructed that the miners should be escorted. Later, he commanded that a tear gas canister, rubber bullets and stun grenades be fired on the miners.



Mahume said Mpembe's exact words were: "'CS (tear gas), rubber bullets and stun grenades!'"

On Tuesday, Mahume testified that when Mpembe realised Lepaaku was being attacked, he also instructed and said: "A police [officer] is being killed, shoot!"

Mahume appeared emotional each time he was questioned about the attack on his colleague, Lepaaku.

On Tuesday, the court had to adjourn for five minutes when he could not hold back his tears.

On Wednesday, he covered his face while talking about Lepaaku's attack.

ALSO READ | Marikana trial: 'Who instructed that police fire teargas, stun grenades?'

The officer testified that striking miners used a panga to chop Lepaaku.

He told the court that he did not even dare to look at Lepaaku. The last he remembered was that the officer was on the ground and the miners were using the panga to attack him.

He said it was at that instance that Mpembe instructed police to shoot.

Ellis asked Mahume whether he could confirm that Lepaaku died at the hands of a striker who used a panga to chop him and the officer replied: "That is correct. Lepaaku died after being attacked with a panga."

He said he didn't look at what was going on and chased after other suspects.

Getty Images Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

But h said that he saw Lepaaku being chopped. Lepaaku was on the ground by then, he told the court.



He also said he did not return to the scene.

Tense situation

Ellis questioned Mahume about the police's use of a nyala by police. The officer said the vehicles were used for crowd management.

Ellis asked: "Would you agree with me that on 13 August 2012, the fact that the nyalas were present at the scene, that was the right thing in the interest of members and tactical team?"

Mahume agreed, explaining that the vehicle moves smoothly through fire in most cases and when protesters pelt it.

Asked to describe the mood when he arrived at the railway line, Mahume said it was "tense".

"Will you say, apart from tense, it was also dangerous?" Ellis also asked.

"It was a Level 3 of POP because the miners had those weapons, and they did not want to communicate.

"Level 3 is a volatile situation that a police station failed to control and called tactical response and POP to attend for support," Mahume replied.

*News24 previously reported the judge's surname Djadje. It has since been ascertained that it is spelt Djaje.