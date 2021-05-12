Marikana trial: 'Who instructed that police fire teargas, stun grenades?'

The murder trial of a former deputy police commissioner is continuing in the North West High Court.

The trial got underway on Tuesday and is expected to continue for three weeks.

Police officers have been on the witness stand.

Who gave the instruction that gave police officers the green light to fire teargas and stun grenades at Marikana mineworkers on 13 August 2012?

This was the key question during cross-examination at the trial of former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and five other officers in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

Warrant officer Daniel Pieter Kuhn testified on what happened on that specific day - three days before the infamous massacre.

Mpembe is on trial alongside his former colleagues, retired Colonel Salmon Vermaak, Constable Nkosana Mguye, Warrant Officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela before Judge Tebogo Djadje.

The incident claimed the lives of five people after chaos erupted at Lonmin K3 shaft in Marikana.

It left workers Semi Jokansi, Phumzile Sokhanyile, Thembelakhe Mati, and police officers Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku dead.

Mpembe faces four counts of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

The former deputy commissioner and Vermaak are also charged with defeating the ends of justice and giving false information under oath before the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre between 2013 and 2014.

READ | Marikana trial: Police officer testifies about collecting blood swabs, evidence

It is suspected that striking miners were at the K3 shaft looking for other miners who had reported for duty when horrific scenes later unfolded, News24 reported.

Mpembe allegedly instructed mineworkers to drop the weapons they had on them.

The State alleged that the police officers, under Mpembe's command, indiscriminately fired shots at a fleeing crowd of workers.

The six accused men have all pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges.

Kuhn testified that he was attached to Public Order Policing (POP) in Springs, Gauteng at the time of the incident.

Officers

He told the court that POP officers from Springs were dispatched to Marikana to support officers from the province.

Kuhn testified that he and colleagues from Springs, about nine of them, were under their section commander, a "Captain Tulo".

But Mpembe was the overall commander on the day.

Kuhn told the court that POP had moved towards a railway line where a group of mineworkers were armed.

He testified that when they got there, Mpembe spoke to the crowd to put down their weapons.

Mpembe also gave the crowd 10 minutes to disperse, said Kuhn.

Getty Images Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The group then moved, but pandemonium broke out when police started running towards them and fired stun grenades and teargas.



The police reacted when Mpembe said he was told the crowd was moving towards a nearby informal settlement, Kuhn testified.

The officer said Mpembe instructed officers to stop the group.

When cops were unsuccessful in stopping the crowd, Kuhn said an instruction came that teargas be fired.

The situation got out of hand and chaos erupted, he testified.

On Tuesday, the court was shown SABC footage captured when Mpembe addressed the mineworkers.

The footage showed the crowd and police moving after Mpembe addressed the group, but along the way, police started firing teargas, and chaos erupted.

READ | Marikana widows at trial: 'We don't have husbands and brothers because of those police officers'



Kuhn's testimony gave the court a sense that "someone" ordered that stun grenades and teargas be fired to disperse the crowd and stop them from heading towards the informal settlement.



But during cross-examination, Mpembe's lawyer, Jan Ellis, disputed any perception that the instruction may have come from his client.

Kuhn testified that before the scuffle, the deputy commissioner, whom he saw for the first time on the day, tried to control and calm the crowd.

He also testified about the protocol around firing teargas and how only POP can instruct and command at such protests.

"You don't know who [gave] the command; it could have been one of the other commanders [who were at the scene]? If accused 1 [Mpembe] comes to the court and say 'I didn't give that command', you would believe him?" asked Ellis.

Getty Images Countess/Getty Images

Probing Kuhn's testimony that Mpembe allegedly asked the workers to put down their weapons and gave them 10 minutes to disperse, Ellis asked whether he understood the former deputy commissioner's language.



Kuhn said he could not understand, but according to what he "perceived", it looked like Mpembe was giving the crowd such an instruction.

"I didn't understand what they were saying. When I testified, [I gave] my perception of what I saw," he said.

Ellis said: "We must be careful of perceptions, of something that we see, but don't understand..."

Kuhn agreed with the defence that he did not understand a word from what Mpembe had discussed with the crowd before the chaos.

He added that he believed that his "perception" was the truth of what happened.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremiah Mohlaki testified ahead of Kuhn on Tuesday, provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothane told News24.



Mohlaki was a captain in 2012 and stationed at Phokeng Crime Scene Investigating Unit.

Mohlaki testified that he was instructed to deliver exhibits collected from the scene to the forensic lab in Pretoria, said Mamothane.



The trial continues.