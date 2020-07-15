33m ago

Maritzburg teen arrested for rapes of 1-year-old, 5-year-old

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A 14-year-old teenage boy has been arrested after he allegedly raped a one-year-old and a five-year-old in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg.

According to the police, the teen was arrested after a rape case was opened at the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

"It is alleged that two siblings aged one and five were raped by a 14-year-old boy at Imbali location," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday.

At first, the police did not arrest the teenage boy, saying that he was a minor.

However, Mbele confirmed he was later arrested.

In an unrelated case, a 17-year-old was arrested last week following the rape of a 12-year-old Grade 7 pupil in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal.

The young girl was reportedly turned away from a screening point at a school in order to go back home and fetch her face mask. Upon returning, she informed her teachers that she had been raped.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga demanded severe punishment for the 17-year-old accused.

New lockdown regulations have also been amended, stating strict protocols to ensure children's safety in the event they forget their face masks when arriving at school.

READ | New lockdown regulations: Pupils should not be sent home alone if they do not have a mask

