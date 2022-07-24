Marlboro Gardens shooting leaves man dead, off-duty Joburg metro cop among 2 injured

A man was killed and two women - one of whom was an off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer - were injured during a shooting in Marlboro Gardens.

The incident happened at about 20:20 on Saturday at the corners of Gazania Crescent and Balsam streets.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, unknown gunmen shot at a Silver Toyota Yaris which was parked in a driveway.

READ | Outrage as off-duty traffic cop is shot and dragged out of his car with two friends"

Two female occupants in the vehicle were shot and they were taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A male, who was an occupant in the same vehicle, was also shot and sustained fatal injuries," Fihla added.

One of the female occupants was identified as a JMPD officer.

The man who died on the scene is alleged to be a member of the Alexandra Taxi Association.



