50m ago

add bookmark

Martha Marais, elderly woman who in 2019 was tied to bench in Mamelodi Hospital, dies

Riaan Grobler and Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Martha Marais was tied to a steel bench at Mamelodi Hospital. (Getty Images/Gallo Images)
Martha Marais was tied to a steel bench at Mamelodi Hospital. (Getty Images/Gallo Images)
  • Martha Marais, who was left tied to a bench at Mamelodi Hospital in 2019, has died in Pretoria.
  • A family spokesperson said she died peacefully, shortly after a visit from her children and friends.
  • Her treatment at the time exposed the shortage of adequate facilities in the hospital's casualty department. 


Martha Marais, the woman who was left tied to a bench at Mamelodi Hospital in 2019, has died in Pretoria.

Marais, who was in her late seventies, died on Friday at Eersterust Community Health Centre.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of ouma Martha Marais. She died peacefully, a few hours after visiting with her children and celebrating her son Vernon's birthday," family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said.

"The family of ouma Marais - who was tied to a bench at the Mamelodi Hospital last year - would like to thank everyone, especially the staff at EACH [hospice] for their unselfish care and love, and all those who prayed for ouma Marais. Funeral details will follow soon. May ouma Marais' soul rest in perfect peace."

In May 2019, Marais was restrained under a bench and left to lie on the floor at the hospital. 

A security guard, two doctors and a nurse were placed on special leave following the release of shocking footage of her situation. 

In the video clip, Marais can be seen on the floor, tied to a bench, with her hands behind her back.

A security guard is seen standing next to her, and her daughter is screaming and asking the guard why they are treating her mother in that way.

A year later, the Gauteng Department of Health reached an undisclosed settlement with Marais' family.

The settlement was reached with the help of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and facilitated by retired judge Neels Claasen of the SA Medico-Legal Association.

The SAHRC was told that Marais was tied up because she was confused, but her treatment also exposed the shortage of adequate facilities in the casualty department. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SA Human Rights Commission welcomes settlement with family of Martha Marais who was tied to...
Who is lying? No clarity on settlement in case of elderly woman tied to Mamelodi Hospital bench
Mamelodi Hospital abuse: SAHRC denies deal reached with family of Martha Marais, 76, who was tied...
Read more on:
martha maraisgautengmamelodideath
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3476 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo